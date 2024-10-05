ETV Bharat / state

Durga Puja In Assam's Rangia Town, A Celebration Of Communal Harmony

Rangia (Assam): The Durga Puja celebrations in Assam's Rangia township displays a unique picture of communal harmony. It is a festival of the Hindus that is celebrated the most after Bihu but Muslims also join in the celebrations here and have been silently playing a significant role for ages.

Ajanta Shilpalay, one of the oldest workshops in Rangia, caters to the demand of Durga idols here and adjoining areas. Its owner has all praise for the Muslims in the town who have been supplying raw materials to this workshop for several years.

Ajanta Shilpalay makes Durga idols (ETV Bharat Photo)

"I am the third generation operating this workshop. Our workshop has been running here since the 1950s. Hindus and Muslims have been engaged in supplying raw materials here," Nanda Pal, owner of the Ajanta Shilpalay said.

"Abdul Rahman has been supplying the earth and rice husk to us for a long time. Both of us have grown old now and he is one of our permanent suppliers," Pal added