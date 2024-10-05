Durga Puja In Assam's Rangia Town, A Celebration Of Communal Harmony

Rangia (Assam): The Durga Puja celebrations in Assam's Rangia township displays a unique picture of communal harmony. It is a festival of the Hindus that is celebrated the most after Bihu but Muslims also join in the celebrations here and have been silently playing a significant role for ages.
Ajanta Shilpalay, one of the oldest workshops in Rangia, caters to the demand of Durga idols here and adjoining areas. Its owner has all praise for the Muslims in the town who have been supplying raw materials to this workshop for several years.
"I am the third generation operating this workshop. Our workshop has been running here since the 1950s. Hindus and Muslims have been engaged in supplying raw materials here," Nanda Pal, owner of the Ajanta Shilpalay said.
"Abdul Rahman has been supplying the earth and rice husk to us for a long time. Both of us have grown old now and he is one of our permanent suppliers," Pal added
Likewise Abdul, another supplier, Khabir Ahmed provides wood, rice husk and straw, which are required for making idols. The idol makers require a typical clay earth to make the idols.
"We need a huge stock of bamboos to make the idols. Both Hindus and Muslims supply us with bamboos during this season," Pal said.
Located about 30 kms from Guwahati, Rangia is a bustling township that have nearly 15 small and big puja pandals. The Ajanta Shilpalay has made around 15 Durga idols, of which eight will be taken to puja pandals located outside Rangia.
