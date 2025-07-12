Durga Puja: In A First, Kolkata's Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra To Start Pre-Puja Exhibition For Crowd-Free Pandal Visits

Kolkata: This year, Durga Puja in Kolkata is going to be more special, as the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja Committee, for the first time, has come up with 'Pre-Puja Exhibition' to allow visitors to see its pandal and idols before the official inauguration.

The initiative aims to help people, including art lovers and foreign visitors, avoid massive crowd during the Puja and enjoy the festival's artistry in peace.

It has been seen that many people, even if they wish to, avoid visiting the pandals due to the fear of large crowd. Some try to visit during the day to skip the rush, but in doing so, they miss the dazzling lights. To address this, Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra puja committee is making special arrangements to let people see the pandal and idol without any hassle.

Now in its 25th year, this puja pandal has already found a special place in the hearts of visitors, winning several prestigious awards for its innovative themes. The committee plans to mark its silver jubilee even more special by offering an opportunity to visit the mandap and see the idols by buying tickets online before the official inauguration of Durga Puja. This is perhaps the first such initiative by a private club in the history of Kolkata's Durga Puja. The club officials have named it the 'Pre-Puja Exhibition’, wherein visitors can purchase tickets and visit the mandap and idols five days before the puja begins.

Earlier, people used to flock to mandaps from Panchami. However, over the last few years, many big pujas start as early as Mahalaya, making the celebrations bigger and longer. UNESCO's recognition of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage has made the festival universal.

This time, the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja will allow visitors to enjoy the art and craftsmanship peacefully, five days ahead of the festival. The 'Pre-Puja Exhibition' will be open every day from 6 PM to 3 PM. After the official inauguration, the mandap will be open to the public as usual. Three types of tickets will be available - single tickets at Rs 100, couple tickets at Rs 150, and family tickets at Rs 300 (valid for four people). Tickets can be purchased through the website district.in, and each ticket is valid for one visit on any day during the five-day puja period.

If the initiative is successful, it could set a trend, allowing organisers not only to showcase their art but also to gain some financial returns without compromising the festival's spirit.

When asked, artist Sushant Shivani Pal did not reveal the theme and the design of the mandap this year. "The mandap will be built over a large area. The number of foreigners visiting Durga Puja has increased over the last few years. UNESCO recognition has added a different dimension to it. Various organisations invite foreigners during this puja to indulge in the festivities. As a result, there is a similar tendency among foreigners in Bengal who want to see the idol but are not willing to because of the crowd. We hope they will be now able to see the idol and pandal without any problems during this pre-puja exhibition period."

Debashis Tapadar, joint secretary of Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra Puja Committee, said, "We are the first club to take this initiative. People across the country pay to see art at exhibitions, and Durga Puja is no less. Many foreigners come to witness it. This way, visitors can enjoy and understand everything calmly."

"Some people go on holiday during the puja and miss out on the pandals. This way, they won't be deprived. At religious places, people often pay extra for VIP lines. Here too, people will understand the value of this opportunity."

Shaswat Basu, a member of the joint platform of Kolkata's Durga Puja committees and an official of a renowned Puja committee in Kolkata, said, "This is a noble initiative. Every new step has multiple aspects. Those who respond to this initiative will be able to avoid the crowd and enjoy the entire art with ease and time in their hands. Since it is a new initiative, whether this works out or not will be known only after its implementation."

Dhrubajyoti Basu, a member of another famous puja committee in Kolkata, said, "For many of us, pushing through the crowd to see pujas is nostalgic. But Kolkata's Durga Puja is now among the world's biggest festivals. During this time, thousands of foreigners visit Kolkata, and for them, understanding the art and culture is important."

"Most of the pujas in the city are opened to the public on the first or second day. If there is a preview just before that, then people from abroad or art lovers here, art college students can take their time and see all the art works. So it is better to have a pre-exhibition."

Also Read

Ramoji Film City Stall At Kolkata Travel And Tourism Fair Attracts Huge Crowd

Kolkata's 200-Year-Old Attar Shop That Once Had Tagore, Netaji And Nehru As Customers