Cuttack's Silver Filigree Artisans Keep Age-Old Tradition Alive, 37 Silver Tableaux To Shine This Dussehra

"It takes nearly a year to make a Chandi Medha. At least 2-3 quintals of silver are used. Puja committees provide the silver, and we work as per their design. We have already made 6-7 Medhas," said Vijay Kumar Dey, a silver filigree artisan.

This silver filigree work has become the main source of livelihood for nearly 50-60 artisan families. Every year, the demand for Chandi Medha grows, fetching them more orders and consequently more income. "We never get tired of doing Maa Durga's work. Even if we feel unwell, the moment we start working, we feel much better," said a craftsman.

For these artisans, their labour is a way of showing devotion to the Goddess who arrives once a year during Dussehra to bless the devotees.

Cuttack: As Dussehra inches closer, the artisans of Cuttack's famed silver filigree (Tarakasi) craft are working day and night - some melting the metal, some polishing it, while rest are carefully creating intricate designs for crowns, ornaments and the grand 'Chandi Medha' (silver tableau) for Maa Durga.

"My family has been following this tradition for the last five decades, and it still feeds us. But the government has not given any subsidy," rued Dey, who has been in the trade for 25 years now.

Earlier, the city showcased 35 tableaux, but this year the number has reached 37, with two new ones coming up at Gopaljiu Lane and Jobra. Orders come not only for making new tableaux but also for cleaning and restoring existing ones, which itself takes at least 10-12 days. For many artisans, this seasonal work sustains families for the entire year.

Artisan Arakshit Sahu said, "It takes six months to a year to create one tableau. We work day and night with the blessings of Maa Durga. I have never fallen sick while doing this work."

Silver filigree artisans of Cuttack are working tirelessly for Chandi Medha decorations for upcoming Durga Puja. (ETV Bharat)

Another artisan Dhirendra Kumar Sahu said, "The number of Chandi Medhas in Cuttack grows every year, and so does the income of artisans. I have been working for the last 12 years. I work from 6 AM till late 1 AM. Whatever I earn from this craft keeps my family running."

First Chandi Medha In Cuttack

The tradition dates back to 1956, when the millenium city's Chaudhuri Bazaar Puja Mandap installed the country's first Chandi Medha, crafted with nearly two and a half quintals of silver. Although plan was made in 1955, a natural disaster delayed its installation by a year. Later, this very mandap pioneered gold plating.

"About 40 percent of the gold plating on our mandap is complete. Around 20-25 kg of gold has been used so far. Last year, we created 11 kalmas including 'Om'. This year, due to rising prices, we have not purchased new gold. But the ornaments and crowns of the goddess and other deities have already been plated," said Shivdas Purna Chandra Singh, Secretary of Chaudhuri Bazaar Puja Mandap.

Silver City's Pride

Cuttack, also known as the Silver City, is inseparable from its Chandi Medha. "The grandeur of Dussehra here feels incomplete without Chandi Medha. For artisans, these tableaux are more than silver and gold. It reflects the devotion they attack to their labour. It is the blessing of the Goddess that has been keeping their families going for generations," added Singh.