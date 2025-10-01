Durga Puja 2025: A Slice of Bengal in Germany, Festivity Amid Fears and Resilience In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, the festivity started amid nagging concerns about security, but the scenario is different in Germany, where Bengalis are taking part spontaneously.
Bolpur: Durga Puja, the greatest festival of Bengalis, with the scope and scale of a global religious and cultural phenomenon, is being celebrated in Bangladesh, though the occasion was often marred by violence in the past.
Amid a lingering fear among Hindus since last year's attacks on members of the community and its places of worship in the run-up to and during the festival, the festivity started amid nagging concerns about security.
In an image makeover and goodwill exercise, Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus has affirmed that the festival belongs to all sections of the country. Since the last days of Sheikh Hasina, there have been allegations of communal unrest in Bangladesh regarding Durga Puja.
In particular, Yunus was accused of playing the role of a silent spectator in the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. On top of that, before the puja, he announced that Durga Puja would be held in Bangladesh without any additional security. The people there are celebrating Durga Puja with such minimal security.
Prominent pujas, like Dhakeshwari Durga Puja in Dhaka, are seeing crowds this year as well. Idols from various other locations like Shankhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar Universal Durga Puja in Old Dhaka, and several other renowned pujas, including those in Gulshan, Banani, Sutrapur, and Wari, are attracting devotees. Even regions outside Dhaka, such as Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Natore, are brimming with the energy of Universal Durga Puja celebrations. Across the country, people are visiting the pandals, distributing prasad, taking selfies, and immersing themselves in the rhythmic beats of dhaks and kansars.
Durga Puja in Düsseldorf, Germany
Many Bengalis live abroad, particularly in Düsseldorf, Germany, for work. During Durga Puja, they also yearn to return home. However, due to various busy schedules, including work and children's studies, they could not travel to West Bengal.
Indische Gemeinde Düsseldorf (IGD), established in 2012, which serves as a cultural anchor for the Indian community in Düsseldorf, is the organiser of Durga Puja in Germany.
However, they revel in the joy of puja in a full Bengali spirit in their diaspora. They want to hold on to Bengali culture with nostalgia. That picture was captured in the Durga Puja organised by the diaspora Bengalis in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Shalini Moolik, an expatriate Bengali from Düsseldorf, shared, "We have been doing this Durga Puja in Düsseldorf for 13 years. Many of us come from far away for this puja. I myself came here from another city. Bengali band 'Cross Winds' is coming from Kolkata to perform at the Dashami here."
Sujyoti Roy Ghoshal, another Puja organiser, said, "Every year, we organise cultural programs like Rabindranath’s dance drama—this year it’s Chitrangada. There’s also Bollywood music, folk songs, dramas, and performances for children."
Shraddha Dutta, another organiser, highlighted, "We focus on preserving Bengali culture for our children, born and raised in Germany. It’s important for them to connect with their roots, to learn Rabindranath's songs, and experience the rich culture of Bengal. They’re even performing Chitrangada this year."
The celebration isn't just about rituals and cultural programs—it’s also about the food. The menu includes traditional Bengali delights, such as luchi cholar dal on Ashtami, mutton kasha on Navami, and the excitement of Sindoor Khel on Dashami.
