Durga Puja 2025: A Slice of Bengal in Germany, Festivity Amid Fears and Resilience In Bangladesh

Bolpur: Durga Puja, the greatest festival of Bengalis, with the scope and scale of a global religious and cultural phenomenon, is being celebrated in Bangladesh, though the occasion was often marred by violence in the past.

Amid a lingering fear among Hindus since last year's attacks on members of the community and its places of worship in the run-up to and during the festival, the festivity started amid nagging concerns about security.

In an image makeover and goodwill exercise, Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus has affirmed that the festival belongs to all sections of the country. Since the last days of Sheikh Hasina, there have been allegations of communal unrest in Bangladesh regarding Durga Puja.

In particular, Yunus was accused of playing the role of a silent spectator in the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. On top of that, before the puja, he announced that Durga Puja would be held in Bangladesh without any additional security. The people there are celebrating Durga Puja with such minimal security.

Prominent pujas, like Dhakeshwari Durga Puja in Dhaka, are seeing crowds this year as well. Idols from various other locations like Shankhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar Universal Durga Puja in Old Dhaka, and several other renowned pujas, including those in Gulshan, Banani, Sutrapur, and Wari, are attracting devotees. Even regions outside Dhaka, such as Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Natore, are brimming with the energy of Universal Durga Puja celebrations. Across the country, people are visiting the pandals, distributing prasad, taking selfies, and immersing themselves in the rhythmic beats of dhaks and kansars.



Durga Puja in Düsseldorf, Germany

Many Bengalis live abroad, particularly in Düsseldorf, Germany, for work. During Durga Puja, they also yearn to return home. However, due to various busy schedules, including work and children's studies, they could not travel to West Bengal.