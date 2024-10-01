Durga Puja 2024: Artist From Assam's Dhubri Makes Idols With Waste Buttons, Carbon Coppers

Dhubri (Assam): The Durga Puja decorations in Western Assam town of Dhubri have always been a treat to the eyes.

This time, a local artist, Sanjib Basak, is all set to surprise the devotees in Dhubri with two of his unique Durga idols made from waste materials. One is a Durga idol made from waste buttons and the other is prepared from electronic waste of carbon copper.

Basak, who is also an employee of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Assam, said his intention is to spread the message of waste management through recycling and reusing.

"Clean environment is the responsibility of every citizen. By making idols with items like buttons and carbon copper, I want to make people aware that we can reuse even a small thing like button which otherwise has the capability to pollute the environment," he said.

It may be mentioned here that plastic button is a common source of ocean pollution as it can easily end up in waterways and eventually the ocean, where it poses a threat to marine life. The carbon copper also leads to soil and water pollution.

Basak said that both his idols will be showcased at the puja pandal at Ward No 3 in Dhubri town.

"Through my creations, I want to make people aware that everyone must follow the reuse and recycling processes to manage the waste so that there is less environment pollution," he said.

Basak, who has used 2 lakh waste buttons to make his idol, said it took him three months to make the idol. The other idol, made with carbon copper, took him nine months, he said.

"I take more time to prepare the idols as during the day, I have to go to office and devote time for my creative work only in the evening and night," Sanjib said.

Sanjib had earlier come up with unique Durga idols using waste materials like plastic spoons, thermocol, capsules and tablets. His name has already been included in the India Book of Records and Assam Book of Records.