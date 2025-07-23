ETV Bharat / state

Durg Police Arrest Prime Accused In Investment Racket

Durg: Officials of Cantonment Police Station in Durg have arrested a person from Bhopal who is accused of defrauding people in an investment racket. The accused Prakash Chand Jain is Director of Tulip Global Private Limited and is the prime accused in the case. He was lodged in Bhopal Jail in connection with another crime. The Durg Police presented him before a court on a production warrant and arrested him on July 22.

According to the Police, Jain allegedly used to lure people into investing their money in the company and then cheat them. Along with the other accused, he has allegedly cheated 57 investors to the tune of Rs 13, 97,000.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Padamshri Tanwar said, “Those cheated have claimed that the accused used to lure people by saying that they would have to pay less for accidental insurance and would get high returns. The victims got their insurance done by the company of which he was the Director.”

According to the Police, Jain has been booked for cheating. He allegedly used to tell the investors to invest Rs 3500 in his company and take back Rs 35 lakh after three years. Jain, along with the other functionaries of the company, is also known to have cheated people in other states, and there have been complaints lodged against them.