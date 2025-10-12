ETV Bharat / state

Youth Murdered Over Alcohol And Cigarettes In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Three Arrested

Durg: A youngster was murdered over a minor dispute over alcohol and cigarettes at Panchsheel Nagar in Durg.

The incident occurred on October 10 when the victim, Anil Yadav, was allegedly killed by Sahil Tandon alias Bhoko, Bhuvan Sahu and a juvenile over a minor dispute.

Police said during interrogation, the accused confessed to have attacked Anil in a fit of rage. The accused struck Anil on the head with wooden sticks and stones, killing him on the spot.