Youth Murdered Over Alcohol And Cigarettes In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Three Arrested
The incident occurred on October 10 when the victim was allegedly killed by Sahil Tandon, Bhuvan Sahu and a juvenile over a minor dispute.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST
Durg: A youngster was murdered over a minor dispute over alcohol and cigarettes at Panchsheel Nagar in Durg.
The incident occurred on October 10 when the victim, Anil Yadav, was allegedly killed by Sahil Tandon alias Bhoko, Bhuvan Sahu and a juvenile over a minor dispute.
Police said during interrogation, the accused confessed to have attacked Anil in a fit of rage. The accused struck Anil on the head with wooden sticks and stones, killing him on the spot.
Police said Anil had left home on his scooter without informing anyone and never returned. The next morning, his blood-soaked body was found near the Panchsheel Nagar electricity office. His black Activa was also found abandoned at the spot. Anil's body bore severe head injuries, said police.
Anil's brother, Bharat Yadav, filed a complaint at the City Kotwali police station based on which police registered a case and started its investigation. A special team was formed on the instructions of senior officers. As part of the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the spot and, based on inputs provided by an informant, arrested the three accused.
Police said further probe is underway. A senior police officer said it is being investigated whether some other persons were involved in the incident.
