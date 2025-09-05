Durg 'Conversion' Case: Kerala CPI MP Leads Protest In Chhattisgarh, Demands Justice for 'Molested Tribal Girls'

Narayanpur: The politics over the alleged forced conversion of two tribal girls by Kerala nuns has once again heated up in Chhattisgarh, with Communist Party of India(CPI) alleging that those girls were molested at the Durg railway station.
The Chhattisgarh unit of CPI raised the pitch with a protest meeting in the state, demanding justice for those girls. Earlier, two Catholic nuns were arrested in Durg railway station on July 25, on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion. On August 2, they were subsequently granted conditional bail by a special court in Bilaspur.
On Thursday, CPI MP from Kerala Santosh Kumar joined his party colleagues in the protest and took out a march in Narayanpur. The CPI's protest meeting gathered momentum with an assemblage of a large number of party workers and supporters, who voiced support for the girls who, they said, were victims of 'molestation'.
The party leaders also submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding punishment for the culprits. MP Santosh Kumar from Kerala also reached Narayanpur to join the rally. "If the victim girls do not get justice, then our party will be forced to go for a big movement and hunger strike," Kumar said during the rally.
The Government Railway Police arrested Catholic nuns, Preethy Mary and Vandana Francis and another person at the Durg railway station based on a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.
The arrest sparked off a political slugfest with the Congress and CPI(M) criticising the police action and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai accusing them of politicising the issue.
Reacting to the bail, Chief Minister Sai has said it was a legal procedure, and bail has been granted. The three young women from Narayanpur, who were allegedly being trafficked, submitted a complaint at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Narayanpur seeking to register an FIR against Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly assaulting them and forcing them to give false statements against the nuns.