Durg 'Conversion' Case: Kerala CPI MP Leads Protest In Chhattisgarh, Demands Justice for 'Molested Tribal Girls'

ETV Bharat / state

Narayanpur: The politics over the alleged forced conversion of two tribal girls by Kerala nuns has once again heated up in Chhattisgarh, with Communist Party of India(CPI) alleging that those girls were molested at the Durg railway station.

The Chhattisgarh unit of CPI raised the pitch with a protest meeting in the state, demanding justice for those girls. Earlier, two Catholic nuns were arrested in Durg railway station on July 25, on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion. On August 2, they were subsequently granted conditional bail by a special court in Bilaspur.

On Thursday, CPI MP from Kerala Santosh Kumar joined his party colleagues in the protest and took out a march in Narayanpur. The CPI's protest meeting gathered momentum with an assemblage of a large number of party workers and supporters, who voiced support for the girls who, they said, were victims of 'molestation'.

The party leaders also submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding punishment for the culprits. MP Santosh Kumar from Kerala also reached Narayanpur to join the rally. "If the victim girls do not get justice, then our party will be forced to go for a big movement and hunger strike," Kumar said during the rally.