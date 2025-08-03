Durg Conversion Case: Tribal Girls Allege Mistreatment By Bajrang Dal, Social Activist

Narayanpur: Three tribal girls reportedly rescued from "human trafficking" have accused the Bajrang Dal and social activist Jyoti Sharma of assaulting and indecent treatment of them.

The girls were recently detained at Durg railway station after it was alleged that they were forcibly converted and trafficked. However, the girls, who submitted a written complaint on Saturday at the office of the Superintendent of Police against Bajrang Dal and Sharma, alleged they were restrained, assaulted and subjected to indecent treatment.

The girls, along with their parents and relatives, submitted their complaint to the Additional SP in the absence of the SP. They alleged that they were assaulted by members of Bajrang Dal in Sharma's presence. The girls alleged they were molested, abused and subjected to physical violence.

The complaint (ETV Bharat)

The complaint (ETV Bharat)

Addressing mediapersons, one of the girls, with tears in her eyes, said she, along with others, was forcibly detained and molested in Sharma's presence. "Our family's honour has been tarnished. Our daughters have been framed on false charges. They have been abused. We want strict action against Bajrang Dal and Jyoti Sharma," the victim's mother said.

The girls said that the NIA court had granted bail to the nun accused of forcible conversion and a youth, which is proof that the case was false and politically motivated. The girls demanded that the police file an FIR. However, no written acknowledgement has been given to them yet.

A few days back, a victim of alleged human trafficking and forced conversion had alleged that she was coerced by Bajrang Dal activists to frame nuns in the case. She also admitted giving false statements against nuns after she was forced and assaulted by the members of the right-wing group.

However, the right-wing outfit denied all the charges by the victim, saying they have evidence, including CCTV footage, to prove. The 21-year-old Kamleshwari Pradhan also alleged that the police did not record her statement properly and claimed that her family has been following Christianity for the last four to five years.