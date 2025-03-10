To Bring Back Lost Winged Creatures & Their Chirps, Durg Comes Up With First Bird House In Chhattisgarh

Durg: For Gopal Sultania and many like him, chirping of birds used to indicate daybreak, some years ago. But with passing time, as cities turned into concrete jungles, Durg too witnessed extensive expansion which included high rises, deforestation and lack of space for natural greenery. To make place for humans, the winged creatures left their own.

But the Gau Seva Samarpan Samiti, an organisation devoted to caring for cows, decided to create a bird house, Chhattisgarh's first, that will shelter over 2,000 birds. Accordingly, the work on the 45-foot sanctuary began at the Gaushala Vishwa Geeta Gaudham between Kumhari and Parsada villages.

"About 90 percent work has been completed. Experts from Sirpur in Gujarat have designed it and ensured the best ways to provide homes to the birds. More than 700 nests have been made inside the house which can accommodate about 1500 to 2000 birds," said Sultania of the Gau Seva Samarpan Samiti, adding, the base of the house is 12 feet high and the octagonal bird house of 45-feet-high has been developed over it.

"The bird house was built with about Rs 10 lakh and the artisans took seven days to complete it. We also plan to have a platform on the ground below the bird house, where food and water will be stocked up for the birds," he informed. The project is a step towards conservation of birds which had left the city, he further stated. A cowshed is also being built at the same place.

"My childhood was spent amidst greenery and the chirping of birds but as I kept growing, the sounds started fading. Expansion of the city led to the depletion of bird count. So I had nurtured the idea to make a bird house and bring back the birds," Sultania stated.

Bringing Back Lost Winged Creatures & Their Chirps, Durg Comes Up With First Bird House In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Besides, the construction of Vishwa Geeta Gaudham, a shed for cows, is on and it will house about 300 cows, he added.

Sultania also spoke about the Gau-Govind temple which is being built in the same complex. In toto, about Rs 8 crore is being spent for the cowshed, bird house and temple.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had constructed four wetlands in his assembly constituency which draws migratory birds every year. The birdhouse has a locational advantage of attracting birds as the wetlands are in close proximity to Patan area adjoining Kumhari. "As far as taking care of the food and other issues, the organisation will be shouldering the responsibility," Sultania said.

Environmentalist Vishwanath Panigrahi said since the biodiversity is getting destroyed due to environmental degradation, the habitat of birds is getting affected. More so because trees are being felled in large scale. "Amid such circumstances, if someone can think of constructing a bird house with his own efforts, it is indeed commendable. Such initiatives should be replicated by other organisations or even the government," he stressed.