Durai Vaiko Urges Jaishankar To Rescue Tamil Nadu Medico Stranded In Russia

Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Durai Vaiko has urged External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to take immediate steps to rescue a medical student from Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, who is allegedly stranded in Russia.

Kishore, hailing from Srimushnam area of Cuddalore district, is studying medicine in Russia. His parents filed a complaint with the Cuddalore district collector alleging that their son was forcibly taken away to treat Russian soldiers injured in Ukraine war. They sought government's assistance in ensuring his safe return. VKC leader Thirumavalavan had also written to Jaishankar in this regard.

Trichy MP Vaiko met Jaishankar and requested him to rescue the student. "I have personally submitted a letter of request to the Union Minister of External Affairs to safely rescue and bring back to India more than a hundred Indians, including Kishore, a medical student from Tamil Nadu, who is in a life-threatening situation on the Russia-Ukraine front," he said.

"The student's parents told me that Kishore has been forcibly recruited into the army and sent to the Ukrainian front. Kishore's parents have taken an education loan for their son to provide medical education in Russia," he added

Kishore's parents told Vaiko that he was arrested by the Russian police on May 2023. Subsequently, on 12 July, 2025, Kishore called his parents on phone and said that he was being physically and mentally tortured and forced to sign documents. The police allegedly confiscated his passport and identity card. He was being forcibly recruited into the Russian army and sent to the Ukrainian front, his parents said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs report dated 17 January, 2025, a total of 126 Indians have been deployed for military service in Russia. Of whom, 12 Indians have died and 16 are missing. All of them have gone abroad to study or work, Vaiko said.

"I personally expressed my regret to the Minister of External Affairs in this regard. After hearing everything, the EAM contacted the relevant higher authorities in my presence and ordered steps to rescue the student," Vaiko said.