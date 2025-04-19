Durai Vaiko Resigns As Principal Scretary Of MDMK

Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday announced his decision to step down as the principal secretary of the party. In a statement, Durai Vaiko took to X to announce his decision and blamed an individual as the reason for his resignation.

Durai alleged that someone from within the party has been discreetly feeding information to the media, which causes damage to both the party and his leadership. He said, "After I was elected as headquarters secretary, one person has been unable to accept it, and has for the past four years, he has been making accusations against the party and its leadership."

"I do not wish to continue working as the Principal Secretary of the party alongside such an individual. Therefore, I am relieving myself from the post," he added. Durai said that he would attend the Administrative Council meeting scheduled on April 20 at the MDMK headquarters, but would not participate in any important meetings thereafter.

"I have taken this decision solely to avoid causing even the slightest harm to the party or its founder," he said. He reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Tiruchi constituency, who elected him to the Parliament and assured them of his service as their MP. "I would work hard for the people of Tiruchi, who elected me to the Lok Sabha," he added.

"I request the party's senior administrators to carry forward the initiatives I have taken over the past seven years and to stand by our leader and protect him," he said.