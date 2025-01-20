Muslim Passengers Avoiding Trichy Airport Due To Customs Dept's Activities: Durai Vaiko

Trichy: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP Durai Vaiko inaugurated a special prayer room at Trichy airport for Muslim passengers. After inauguration, Vaiko prayed at this special room here.

Later speaking to mediapersons, Vaiko complained that the Tamil Nadu government is not being able to implement many good projects due to the non-disbursement of Central funds.

"Cyclone Fengal caused severe damage and affected livelihoods. Despite requesting for a disaster relief aid of Rs 6675 crore, the Central government has not yet released a single rupee. Tamil Nadu has implemented the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' project in the best manner across the country but Centre has not yet released Rs 2000 crore that is due for this project. The Central government should provide funds immediately to complete the project," Vaiko said.

According to the MP, the customs department of Trichy airport has poor services so Muslim passengers are facing problems due to which, many are avoiding this airport. "The Trichy airport is earning a bad reputation due to the actions of a handful of officials. I have spoken about this at the airport advisory meeting and asked for an appropriate action," he added.

The MP informed that Phase-2 of the metro rail services is underway in Chennai. He alleged that the Centre delayed in providing funds for this project. "We had requested that metro rail services be launched in Chennai, Madurai and Trichy. The services have been announced for Madurai and Coimbatore. We will request to provide a metro rail project for Trichy as well," the Trichy MP said.

He informed that the cargo handling capacity of Trichy International Airport has doubled leading to which, the passenger turnout has also increased. After the expansion of the Trichy airport, the cargo handling problem can be solved by arrival of large aircraft. It is said that since the airfares at Trichy Airport are higher, passengers opt for Chennai and Bengaluru airports.

"Presently, only IndiGo is operating domestic services. We have requested Air India to start domestic services," he added.

Vaiko also took a dig at state BJP president K Annamalai for criticising freebies saying, the saffron party has recently announced a monthly aid of Rs 2500 for women in Delhi. Some people earlier had faith in Annamalai, who was an IPS officer, but now trust has been lost. His actions and statements are getting worse day by day," the MP said.