Duo Held From MP For Robbing Gold Bars Worth Rs 10 Crore In TN's Trichy

Police said Gunavath (26), a jewellery shop manager from Sowcarpet, was robbed of 10 kg of gold bars on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in September.

Vikram Jat (19) and Devasi (22) after their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

Trichy: Two youths from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for robbing gold bars worth Rs 10 crore from a jewellery shop manager on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway last month.

According to police sources, Gunavath (26), who works as a manager at a jewellery shop in Sowcarpet in Chennai, went to a jewellery shop in Dindigul with gold bars in a car on September 13 to sell them. Apart from the driver, another employee of the shop was in the car.

Gunavat was returning to Chennai after selling a certain amount of gold bars to a jewellery shop in Dindigul, keeping the remaining 10 kg of gold bars with him. The trio parked the car near Irungalur, next to Samayapuram on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, and got out.

Soon, some mysterious persons who were trailing them in another car sprinkled chilli powder on them and decamped with nearly 10 kg of gold bars worth about Rs 10 crore from the car, police said. Gunawat filed a complaint at the Samayapuram police station in this regard, based on which a case was registered, they added.

Trichy SP Selva Nagaratnam formed a special team led by Lalgudi DSP and consisting of three inspectors and police officers — Samayapuram Raghuram, Kanakliyanallur Karunakaran, and Jeeyapuram Gunasekaran — to nab the culprits. Special police forces were stationed in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to look for the suspects in connection with this robbery.

Police further said that following a tip-off about suspected robbers hiding in Madhya Pradesh, the special force rushed to the state and got information about Devasi (22) and Vikram Jat (19), originally from Rajasthan. The duo was travelling in a bus on the Mumbai-Agra highway to Parwani in Madhya Pradesh. Following this, the duo was arrested and 9.432 kg gold bars worth Rs. 10 crore, Rs. 3 lakh cash, a country-made gun, bullets and a mobile phone were seized from them.

Police are preparing to produce the duo in the local court to secure a transit remand to Trichy.

