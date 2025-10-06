ETV Bharat / state

Duo Held From MP For Robbing Gold Bars Worth Rs 10 Crore In TN's Trichy

Trichy: Two youths from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for robbing gold bars worth Rs 10 crore from a jewellery shop manager on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway last month.

According to police sources, Gunavath (26), who works as a manager at a jewellery shop in Sowcarpet in Chennai, went to a jewellery shop in Dindigul with gold bars in a car on September 13 to sell them. Apart from the driver, another employee of the shop was in the car.

Gunavat was returning to Chennai after selling a certain amount of gold bars to a jewellery shop in Dindigul, keeping the remaining 10 kg of gold bars with him. The trio parked the car near Irungalur, next to Samayapuram on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway, and got out.

Soon, some mysterious persons who were trailing them in another car sprinkled chilli powder on them and decamped with nearly 10 kg of gold bars worth about Rs 10 crore from the car, police said. Gunawat filed a complaint at the Samayapuram police station in this regard, based on which a case was registered, they added.