Duo Held For Making Hoax Call Threatening To Blow Up Jaipur Localities

Jaipur: Two persons have been arrested for threatening to blow up Chhoti Chaupad and Badi Chaupad in the old city area of Jaipur. The inebriated accused had called up the police control room to inform that explosives were kept in these areas. The duo -- Nemichand Khatik and Pintu Khatik -- are residents of Pratap Nagar and are in an uncle-nephew relationship and work as labourers.

According to Vidhayakpuri Police Station officer Poonam Chaudhary, on November 15, there was a stir in the administration after the police control room received information about bombs placed at Chhoti Chaupad and Badi Chaupad areas. Senior police officials, a contingent of officials from nearby police stations, the bomb squad, the dog squad and all security agencies reached the spot and a search operation was initiated. No suspicious object was found anywhere and the information about the bomb was found to be a hoax.

With the help of cyber experts, the police started searching for the unknown person who shared the information. The IP address of the number from which the call came was traced and the owner of the SIM card was detained and questioned. During interrogation, the accused admitted to threatening by making the call under the influence of alcohol along with his maternal uncle. After this, the police arrested the accused duo on Sunday. Along with this, a minor has also been detained.

Police found the SIM card belonged to Pintu alias Praveen and the mobile where it was inserted was owned by Nemichand, who is an alcoholic. A minor was also with them during the incident. They were drinking together on November 15 and under its influence called up the police control room and pranked with the bomb hoax.