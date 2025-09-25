Duo Arrested In Rs 8.5 Crore Investment Scam In Telangana
ACP Nagendrachari said that duo, both B Tech graduates developed a cryptocurrency investment app to attract the gullible investors.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
Nizamabad: The Nizamabad CCS(Central Crime Station) police in Telangana has cracked a major financial scam by arresting two men who duped 125 people of Rs. 8.5 crore by promising high returns on investments, a top official said.
Addressing a presser at the CCS office on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nagendrachari said the accused Mohammed Moiz Khan, of Hasmi Colony and Syed Haimad Hasan of Mohammediya Colony, are both B.Tech graduates. Seeking quick wealth, the duo studied online techniques to gain victims’ trust and established shell companies that claimed to provide substantial profits, he said.
Modus Operandi
The ACP said that as part of their scheme, the accused developed a cryptocurrency investment app and attracted investors by promising high returns and discounted land deals. From 2022 to 2023, they collected a total of Rs. 8.5 crore from 125 individuals across Nizamabad district, he said. Among the victims was a government teacher from Indalwai, who initially received small profits and was persuaded to act as an agent, recruiting many others into the fraudulent scheme.
When the duo failed to deliver the promised profits, the teacher filed a complaint at Indalwai police station. Following a thorough investigation, the CCS police arrested Moiz Khan and Hasan and froze their bank accounts. Two other members of the gang remain at large.
Frauds In Other Cities
According to the ACP, investigations revealed that the gang had also executed similar frauds in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kalaburagi, using a multi-level marketing (MLM) model. Additionally, they were involved in land scams in Aleru, operating under the name Move On Company, before fleeing from the area.
The police have cautioned the public against investing in schemes that promise unusually high profits in a short span of time. Experts advise verifying the credentials of companies and avoiding apps or investment platforms that lack proper registration or transparency.
Growing Sophistication In Financial Frauds
ACP Nagendrachari said that the case highlights the growing sophistication of financial frauds using technology. People need to exercise extreme caution while investing, especially in cryptocurrency and MLM schemes. Early reporting of suspicious activities can help prevent large-scale losses.”
The case serves as a reminder for investors to remain vigilant, consult financial experts before investing, and avoid falling for promises of quick money. The CCS police continue their hunt for the remaining gang members.
