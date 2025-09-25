ETV Bharat / state

Duo Arrested In Rs 8.5 Crore Investment Scam In Telangana

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad CCS(Central Crime Station) police in Telangana has cracked a major financial scam by arresting two men who duped 125 people of Rs. 8.5 crore by promising high returns on investments, a top official said.

Addressing a presser at the CCS office on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nagendrachari said the accused Mohammed Moiz Khan, of Hasmi Colony and Syed Haimad Hasan of Mohammediya Colony, are both B.Tech graduates. Seeking quick wealth, the duo studied online techniques to gain victims’ trust and established shell companies that claimed to provide substantial profits, he said.

Modus Operandi

The ACP said that as part of their scheme, the accused developed a cryptocurrency investment app and attracted investors by promising high returns and discounted land deals. From 2022 to 2023, they collected a total of Rs. 8.5 crore from 125 individuals across Nizamabad district, he said. Among the victims was a government teacher from Indalwai, who initially received small profits and was persuaded to act as an agent, recruiting many others into the fraudulent scheme.

When the duo failed to deliver the promised profits, the teacher filed a complaint at Indalwai police station. Following a thorough investigation, the CCS police arrested Moiz Khan and Hasan and froze their bank accounts. Two other members of the gang remain at large.