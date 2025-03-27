Dumra-e-Dhamo: The Women Archers Of Nubra Defying Stereotypes

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: The remote village of Taksha in Nubra Valley of Leh district is witnessing a unique change. Here, girls are taking up archery, breaking the century-old stereotype that only men can play the sport while women cannot even touch a bow and arrow as it was once considered a bad omen.

In 2020, during the COVID pandemic, a group of like-minded individuals, along with Stak Thundel Tsogspa Taksha (village association), joined hands to organise training for women in archery. Since then, Ladakh has been witnessed a growing number of women participating in archery and competing at both UT and national levels. Now, having grown into a team, Dumra-e-Dhamo (women archers of Nubra) are actively participating in local archery festivals and tournaments alongside their male counterparts.

Girls at a archery workshop (ETV Bharat)

Tsering Sangdup, Councillor of Panamik and former Deputy Chairman of LAHDC, Leh, recalls the journey of breaking stereotypes. “This initiative started in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, and the idea behind it came from Dr. Nordan Otzer. There was a long-standing belief in Ladakh that women were not allowed to touch or carry a bow and arrow. To challenge this, we took the initiative and went to Taksha village in Nubra Valley, known for its rich archery tradition. The village has won cups in all UT-level championships and participated in every competition. That is why I chose Tyaksa. I presented my proposal to the villagers, and they agreed. For the past four to five years, we have been organising archery training workshops for women in Nubra. Today, we have around 40–50 female archers from Nubra, and this is a proud moment for us.”

“In the last five years, 10 of our girls have participated in national competitions. Last year, all four girls selected for the nationals were from Nubra, which is a significant achievement for us,” Sangdup added.

What makes this transformation even more remarkable is the overwhelming support from the community. Unlike many other places where gender barriers in sports exist, Ladakh has embraced this change. “There was no negative reaction from society when women started playing archery, and there has been no discrimination between boys and girls. Taksha is the first village where women began practicing modern archery. Before 2020, it was rare to see girls playing archery, but the girls of Taksha were the ones who broke the stereotype that women cannot play archery.”

However, nurturing this newfound passion requires resources. “We need support from everyone to promote this sport, as one councillor alone cannot do it,” Sangdup said adding, “I would like to express my gratitude to Stak Thundel Tsogspa, which has always arranged boarding and lodging for all the players during events. Former DC Leh Srikant Suse has contributed funds, and the District Youth Services and Sports Department, CEC LAHDC Adv. Tashi Gyaltson, Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk, the Archery Association, and our coach Angchuk have all played a crucial role. Our coach has been providing free training for the last five years, and Dr. Otzer has also made significant contributions.”

For young female archers like Phuntsog Dolma, being part of this movement has been life-changing. “A lot of people have supported us. Although traditionally, women in Ladakh did not touch the bow and arrow, we chose not to pay heed to societal norms. We took responsibility for ourselves and started playing,” she says. “My team members have participated in national competitions, and my juniors have also competed at the national level. Additionally, we have participated in district-level events. Now, with new opportunities coming our way, we are excited that the Khelo India City Open Archery Tournament has been organised in Leh-Ladakh for the first time, and we are grateful to the UT administration for this initiative.”

For many, the journey started with curiosity but soon turned into a passion. Motup Dolma recalls how she developed an interest in archery. “I participated in the seven-day workshop organised by Stak Thundel Tsogspa, which sparked my interest in archery. Since then, I have taken part in various competitions. I played at the national level in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in January 2025. Out of the eight archers representing Ladakh, five of us were from Nubra Valley. Initially, there wasn’t much support, but now even our parents encourage us to pursue archery.”

The youngest member of the Dumra-e-Dhamo team, Chozes, started archery when she was just in the 4th grade. “At first, people said I was too young to play, and my family didn’t buy me the equipment. Later, Sangdup sir provided me with the necessary equipment, and I began practicing. Participating in competitions makes me feel good because there are many targets and proper equipment to train with.”

For others, competing at the national level was both intimidating and inspiring. Stanzin Chosdon, who scored 529 at the nationals in Jaipur, recalls, “The archers there were highly skilled, but I gave my best effort. They had excellent coaches, and many of the archers were well-qualified, with some having competed in nationals six to seven times. I was nervous at first since it was my debut at the national level, but I gradually adapted and performed well.”

Zesrab Angmo, another archer, was overwhelmed when she first saw the competition. “I never expected to be selected for the nationals, but I gave my best effort and was selected. When I arrived at the competition, I was shocked to see the targets and initially felt confused about which one to aim at. However, as the event progressed, I gradually understood the tactics and adapted to the challenge.”

Stanzin Chonzom, who participated in the NTPC 41st National Competition in Jaipur, observed, “The archers and coaches there were highly skilled, and most of them had been selected after competing at the state-level championships. They also had strong support.”

Lobzang Sherab, General Secretary of the Archery Association of Ladakh and a member of the Ethics and Discipline Committee of the National Archery Association, acknowledges the progress. “After the formation of the Archery Association of Ladakh, we are organising the Khelo India City Open Archery Tournament for the first time in collaboration with the Archery Association of India. Initially, we had around 50 participants, but now the number has grown to 250. We are grateful to the Archery Association of India for placing their trust in us.”

Sherab also believes the future is bright for Ladakh’s archers. “LAHDC Councillors have provided funds for equipment, and 60% of the archers are from the Sham and Nubra regions. Archery is one of Ladakh’s traditional games, and we are preserving it while adapting to modern archery. In the coming days, there will be significant opportunities for archers from Ladakh to compete at national and international levels.”