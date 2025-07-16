Dumping Of Bio-Medical Waste In Tamil Nadu Now Punishable Under Goondas Act

Chennai: Dumping of bio-medical waste in Tamil Nadu is now punishable under the Goondas Act.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that an amendment to the law that will jail those who dump biomedical waste in violation of the rules under the Goondas Act has come into effect.

The Southern Region National Green Tribunal took up the case on its own based on a news report published in an English newspaper on April 4, 2021, stating that an attempt to dump medical waste near the Anaimalai Sanctuary had been foiled and trucks seized.

As per the order of the tribunal, the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary filed a report in the matter. The Advocate General of the Tamil Nadu government stated that since the dumping of medical waste is on rise, the scope of the Goondas Act should be expanded in the public interest so that those involved in this crime can be imprisoned under the Prevention of Goondas Act.

A draft bill was filed in the Legislative Assembly on March 24 to directly impose imprisonment without trial for dumping bio medical waste in Tamil Nadu. The bill was tabled by Minister Raghupathi.

It stated that in order to control the activities of persons involved in crimes, bootleggers, drug traffickers, forest criminals, thugs, sex offenders, sand smugglers, land grabbers and video thieves will be kept in preventive custody.

"There are increasing complaints about dumping of biomedical waste in our state from neighboring states. Improper dumping of biomedical waste poses a serious threat to public health and the environment. Therefore, a bill is being tabled to impose preventive custody (Goondas) on those who dump biomedical waste. According to this bill, if biomedical waste is improperly dumped in Tamil Nadu or if medical waste is dumped in Tamil Nadu from neighboring states, the concerned persons will be kept in preventive custody as they have violated the biomedical waste management rules," it stated.

This bill was taken up for discussion and passed on April 29. Governor RN Ravi had approved it in June. The amendment to the law that will take action under the Goondas Act if biomedical waste is dumped in public places has come into effect from July 8, according to the Tamil Nadu Govt Gazette.