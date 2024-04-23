Dumper Truck Overturns on Police Vehicle in Rajasthan's Neemkathana; 3 Contables Killed

Dumper Truck Overturns on Police Vehicle in Rajasthan's Neemkathana; 3 Contables Killed

Police sources said that the accident took place on Tuesday near Rampura Ghati in Neem Ka Thana district when the police were returning to the station after offering prayers at the local Hanuman temple.

Neemkathana (Rajasthan): Three policemen were killed on Tuesday after a dumper truck carrying stone grit overturned on the police jeep in Rajasthan, officials said.

The incident occurred close to Rampura Ghati in the Neem Ka Thana district, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Anuj Dall, as the officers were making their way back to the police station following their prayers at the Hanuman temple in the area.

According to reports, the stone grit-carrying dumper truck lost control and flipped over onto the police jeep. According to the DSP, one policeman passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital, while the other two perished there.

According to the DSP, the cops who passed away were Head Constable Sheeshram, Constable Mahipal, who was assigned to the Patan police station, and driver Bhanwarlal.

According to the information, Mahipal, Bhanwarlal and Shishram had gone out for patrolling in the police car. An overloaded trailer coming from the front overturned on the police vehicle near the valley of Rampura in Neemkathana area.

The police car got stuck to the road due to the overturning of the trailer. Bhanwarlal and Mahipal died on the spot when the trailer overturned, while Shishram died on the way.

There is heavy mourning in the police department after the incident. The driver of the trailer has fled from the spot. The police is investigating the case.

