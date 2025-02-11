ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Soldier, His Parents, Infant Daughter Among 5 Killed In Bahraich Road Accident

A soldier, his one-month-old daughter, and his parents died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich after their car collided with a dumper.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 2:02 PM IST

Bahraich: Five members of a family, including a soldier, his parents, and his one-month-old daughter, were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a dumper on the Bahraich-Lucknow National Highway here in Uttar Pradesh early Tuesday. A woman was seriously injured in the accident, officials said.

The crash took place near Karim Behad village in the Kaiserganj area when the family was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow for the infant’s medical treatment, officials said. They added that their car, moving towards Lucknow, collided head-on with a dumper coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Abrar (28), a soldier in the Indian Army, his one-month-old daughter Hania, and his parents, Ghulam Hazrat (65) and Fatima (55). A relative, Chand (22), also travelling in the car, died on the spot. Abrar’s wife Rukaiya (25) was critically injured and was rushed to a community health centre before being referred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment.

Police said the collision was severe, leaving the car completely mangled, with all passengers trapped inside. Passersby and police teams worked together to extract the bodies and rescue the injured woman.

“The accident has claimed five lives, and one person is critically injured,” said Inspector Harendra Kumar Mishra. “The dumper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.”

