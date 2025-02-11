ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Soldier, His Parents, Infant Daughter Among 5 Killed In Bahraich Road Accident

Bahraich: Five members of a family, including a soldier, his parents, and his one-month-old daughter, were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a dumper on the Bahraich-Lucknow National Highway here in Uttar Pradesh early Tuesday. A woman was seriously injured in the accident, officials said.

The crash took place near Karim Behad village in the Kaiserganj area when the family was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow for the infant’s medical treatment, officials said. They added that their car, moving towards Lucknow, collided head-on with a dumper coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased have been identified as Abrar (28), a soldier in the Indian Army, his one-month-old daughter Hania, and his parents, Ghulam Hazrat (65) and Fatima (55). A relative, Chand (22), also travelling in the car, died on the spot. Abrar’s wife Rukaiya (25) was critically injured and was rushed to a community health centre before being referred to Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment.