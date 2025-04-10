ETV Bharat / state

Telangana | Dug 30 Borewells, But Not A Drop Of Water: Drought Pushes Farmer To Die By Suicide

Nirmal farmer Mallanna ended his life after digging 30 dry borewells over 10 years, facing drought, debt, and despair on his seven-acre farm.

Nirmal farmer Mallanna ended his life after digging 30 dry borewells over 10 years, facing drought, debt, and despair on his seven-acre farm.
File Photo: Mallanna (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 1:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nirmal: In a heartbreaking incident that reflects the deep crisis faced by farmers in drought-hit regions, a 56-year-old farmer, Mallanna from Nirmal district of Telangana, ended his life after a long battle with water scarcity.

Mallanna, a resident of Rajura village in Lokeshwaram mandal, had spent the last ten years trying to bring water to his seven acres of farmland. He grew paddy and maize, crops that need a lot of water. But, year after year, despite digging borewell after borewell, he found nothing but dry earth, police said.

Sub-Inspector Ashok, investigating the case, said, "He had dug 30 borewells. Not a single one struck water." Mallanna never gave up. Even after 27 failed attempts over the past decade, he believed that maybe the next one would be the one. This year, he tried three more. But hope eventually ran out."

With debts mounting over Rs five lakh, and no sign of rain or relief, the pressure became too much. Mallanna had a family depending upon him, a wife, a married daughter, and a son preparing for bank exams. Mallanna worked hard not only for his land, but also to keep his family's dreams alive.

On Wednesday morning, the villagers were shocked to find Mallanna's body in his own field, the same land he had spent his life working on. His death has left his family in deep shock and sorrow.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Nirmal: In a heartbreaking incident that reflects the deep crisis faced by farmers in drought-hit regions, a 56-year-old farmer, Mallanna from Nirmal district of Telangana, ended his life after a long battle with water scarcity.

Mallanna, a resident of Rajura village in Lokeshwaram mandal, had spent the last ten years trying to bring water to his seven acres of farmland. He grew paddy and maize, crops that need a lot of water. But, year after year, despite digging borewell after borewell, he found nothing but dry earth, police said.

Sub-Inspector Ashok, investigating the case, said, "He had dug 30 borewells. Not a single one struck water." Mallanna never gave up. Even after 27 failed attempts over the past decade, he believed that maybe the next one would be the one. This year, he tried three more. But hope eventually ran out."

With debts mounting over Rs five lakh, and no sign of rain or relief, the pressure became too much. Mallanna had a family depending upon him, a wife, a married daughter, and a son preparing for bank exams. Mallanna worked hard not only for his land, but also to keep his family's dreams alive.

On Wednesday morning, the villagers were shocked to find Mallanna's body in his own field, the same land he had spent his life working on. His death has left his family in deep shock and sorrow.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUG BOREWELLS NO WATERNIRMAL FARMER SUICIDEFARMER SUICIDE DUE TO DROUGHT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.