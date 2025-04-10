ETV Bharat / state

Telangana | Dug 30 Borewells, But Not A Drop Of Water: Drought Pushes Farmer To Die By Suicide

Nirmal: In a heartbreaking incident that reflects the deep crisis faced by farmers in drought-hit regions, a 56-year-old farmer, Mallanna from Nirmal district of Telangana, ended his life after a long battle with water scarcity.

Mallanna, a resident of Rajura village in Lokeshwaram mandal, had spent the last ten years trying to bring water to his seven acres of farmland. He grew paddy and maize, crops that need a lot of water. But, year after year, despite digging borewell after borewell, he found nothing but dry earth, police said.

Sub-Inspector Ashok, investigating the case, said, "He had dug 30 borewells. Not a single one struck water." Mallanna never gave up. Even after 27 failed attempts over the past decade, he believed that maybe the next one would be the one. This year, he tried three more. But hope eventually ran out."

With debts mounting over Rs five lakh, and no sign of rain or relief, the pressure became too much. Mallanna had a family depending upon him, a wife, a married daughter, and a son preparing for bank exams. Mallanna worked hard not only for his land, but also to keep his family's dreams alive.