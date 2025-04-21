National Herald Case: Chidambaram Alleges ED Carrying Out Vendetta At The Behest Of Its Political Masters

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday came down on the Centre over the National Herald case and alleged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was carrying out vendetta at the behest of its political masters.



Addressing mediapersons at the Congress' Delhi office, Chidambaram said the political assault on the integrity and reputation of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was an 'abuse of power'. He said there were no proceeds of crime and, hence, there could not be a money-laundering case and, as such, the ED has no jurisdiction in it. "The entire Congress party will resist and fight back (against) this political assault on its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Truth will prevail, justice will prevail, we will prevail," he said.



Defending Sonia and Rahul, Chidambaram said in the conversion of loan to equity that happened in the case of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian (YI), the Congress loaned Rs 90 crore to AJL over a period of 10 to 12 years. That loan was taken on by Young Indian and is irrecoverable, he said. "Therefore, the loan was converted into equity," he said and added it was a well-known instrument employed by banks. He said Sonia and Rahul are being harassed by the ED due to political malice.

Chidambaram said there is no money laundering without 'proceeds of crime' and without money laundering, ED has no jurisdiction to register a case. The former Union minister said that it is clear from the facts of the case that the ED is working at the behest of its political masters, in a spirit of vengeance against the leaders of the main opposition party Congress. "Where is the crime? Where are the 'proceeds of crime'? Where is the tainted money? Where is the crime of money laundering?", he asked.

He further said PMLA court has not yet taken cognizance of the ED's April 9 chargesheet. Chidambaram said Young India is a non-profit company. "Even if it has made a profit, under section 25 (now section 8) it cannot pay or distribute salary or dividend to its shareholders. Not a single rupee has been given by Young Indian to its directors or shareholders since incorporation. The Income Tax Department has valued AJL's assets at Rs 413 crore," he said.

The former Minister said National Herald was founded by eminent freedom fighters like Purushottam Das Tandon, Acharya Narendra Dev, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai and Jawaharlal Nehru. "National Herald, Navjeevan and Qaumi Azad are symbols of the freedom struggle and it is the duty of every Indian to preserve and cherish them," he said.