Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat

Jaipur: A Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport in the early hours of Saturday due to a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said. After authorities were alerted about the bomb threat, an emergency was declared at the Jaipur airport.

The flight with 189 passengers onboard landed safely at the airport at 1.20 am, an official said. The plane was checked thoroughly but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

The flight was cleared for departure after more than three hours of thorough inspection. The Air India Express flight number IX-195 from Jaipur to Dubai scheduled for departure at 6:10 am was delayed for more than one and a half hours.

This is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by various airlines on domestic and international routes. Most threats were received through social media and all of them turned out to be hoaxes. More than 20 flights received bomb threats this week, leading to diversions and rescheduling of flights and sending security forces into a tizzy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is in talks with the other concerned ministries to make required amendments in the existing laws to make them more stringent to deal with the cases of hoax bomb threats for flights, MoCA sources said. The accused person will be put on a no-fly list, said a senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday. (With agency inputs)