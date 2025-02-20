ETV Bharat / state

Dubai-Bound Biman Bangladesh Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Wednesday midnight due to technical issues

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Nagpur: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Dubai with 396 passengers and 12 crew members on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. The flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at around midnight on Wednesday due to technical issues, a senior official of the Nagpur airport told PTI.

The flight was carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members, another official said. The passengers will be flown by another flight of the company later in the day, he said.

