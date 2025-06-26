DU Signs MoU With Leeds University To Promote Research And Exchange Mobility

New Delhi: Delhi University and University of Leeds, UK on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote exchange mobility and collaboration in research activities.
The MoU with Leeds University is a resource to expand relations to mutually benefit students and faculty of both universities. It will promote healthy research collaboration and provide an active framework for student and faculty exchange.
The MoU was exchanged between Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi and Prof Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President, University of Leeds at the Vice Regal Lodge of University of Delhi in the presence of key officials of both varisities. Under the National Education Policy 2020, Delhi University is on its way to implement the Twinning Programme, which will enable students of both universities to spend a semester at the partner varsity.
At the MoU exchange ceremony, Prof Singh informed about the various exchange possibilities that can be initiated between the two universities. He also emphasized on having international faculty as adjunct faculty in Delhi University, which will give international experience to both students and faculty.
Prof West said more students are interested in studying in India at the postgraduate and doctoral level. "This partnership will help in promoting student exchange," Prof West said.
