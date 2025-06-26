ETV Bharat / state

DU Signs MoU With Leeds University To Promote Research And Exchange Mobility

Vice Chancellors of DU and University of Leeds along with faculty of both varsities at the MoU signing ceremony ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi University and University of Leeds, UK on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote exchange mobility and collaboration in research activities.

The MoU with Leeds University is a resource to expand relations to mutually benefit students and faculty of both universities. It will promote healthy research collaboration and provide an active framework for student and faculty exchange.

The MoU was exchanged between Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi and Prof Shearer West, Vice Chancellor and President, University of Leeds at the Vice Regal Lodge of University of Delhi in the presence of key officials of both varisities. Under the National Education Policy 2020, Delhi University is on its way to implement the Twinning Programme, which will enable students of both universities to spend a semester at the partner varsity.