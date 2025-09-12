DU Approves Honorary Doctorate For Sri Lankan PM, New PhD Guidelines
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr Harini Amarasuriya studied Sociology at the Hindu College between 1991 and 1994 on a Ministry of External Affairs scholarship.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The 1278th Executive Council (EC) meeting of Delhi University, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, was held on Friday and passed several key resolutions. The council approved conferring an honorary doctorate on Sri Lankan Prime Minister and DU alumna Dr. Harini Amarasooriya, who graduated in sociology from Hindu College (1991-94). The degree will be awarded during her proposed visit to India on October 17–18, 2025. At the start of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor congratulated newly appointed Vice President and DU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan, with the EC passing a resolution to welcome him.
The EC also decided to hold an open mop-up round for filling vacant seats in undergraduate courses through physical spot admissions. Colleges have been authorized to split the combined 5 percent quota for ECA and sports in a 3:2 ratio as per their convenience.
As part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the council approved the setting up of research discussion rooms and teacher workshops in all colleges to make the fourth year of undergraduate study research-oriented.
The EC further cleared new PhD guidelines to ensure uniformity across courses from 2025-26. These include raising the academic level of PhD programs beyond postgraduate standards and counting teaching hours toward faculty workload.
Professor Abha Dev Habib of Miranda House said in a statement, “Over 9,000 UG seats are still remaining vacant across colleges — from campus to periphery. This is indeed worrisome. CUET is an unnecessary barricade which the local population doesn’t want to overcome, and students from outside may not be interested in those streams or colleges.”
On September 3, DU announced its first mop-up round, which departed from CUET scores and considered Class 12 marks instead. The physical round is aimed at expediting admissions, as teaching is already underway.
Also Read
Delhi High Court Directs DU Colleges To Strictly Follow 5% Sports, ECA Quota In Future Admissions