DU Approves Honorary Doctorate For Sri Lankan PM, New PhD Guidelines

New Delhi: The 1278th Executive Council (EC) meeting of Delhi University, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, was held on Friday and passed several key resolutions. The council approved conferring an honorary doctorate on Sri Lankan Prime Minister and DU alumna Dr. Harini Amarasooriya, who graduated in sociology from Hindu College (1991-94). The degree will be awarded during her proposed visit to India on October 17–18, 2025. At the start of the meeting, the Vice Chancellor congratulated newly appointed Vice President and DU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan, with the EC passing a resolution to welcome him.

The EC also decided to hold an open mop-up round for filling vacant seats in undergraduate courses through physical spot admissions. Colleges have been authorized to split the combined 5 percent quota for ECA and sports in a 3:2 ratio as per their convenience.

As part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the council approved the setting up of research discussion rooms and teacher workshops in all colleges to make the fourth year of undergraduate study research-oriented.

The EC further cleared new PhD guidelines to ensure uniformity across courses from 2025-26. These include raising the academic level of PhD programs beyond postgraduate standards and counting teaching hours toward faculty workload.