ETV Bharat / state

DU Cancels Election Of Two Central Councillors For Procession, Pamphleteering

The decision follows the recommendations of the Delhi High Court and Lingdoh Committee which expressed displeasure for making the campus dirty by throwing victory pamphlets.

Etv Bharat
Pamphlets are strewn in the campus of Kirori Mal College (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Delhi University has cancelled the election of two central councillors for taking out a procession in large vehicles and waving pamphlets in the air after the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. The step comes on the recommendations of the Delhi High Court and the Linghdoh Committee. It has been a while since DU came down heavily on elected student leaders for violating codes.

The principal of Kirori Mal College, under DU, took action against both students elected central councillors. The order issued by professor Dinesh Khattar, said both these posts have been vacated. Citing the recommendation of the Lingdoh Committee, Khattar has cancelled the election of Chirag and Gurdeep Chawri, both pursuing BA in the first year. They contested the elections with support from BJP's students wing ABVP.

After winning, supporters of the duo celebrated by taking out a procession in big vehicles and throwing pamphlets in the air. This attracted the High Court's ire which came down heavily on the duo for dirtying the campus, which led to a delay of two months for the counting of votes which finally happened on November 24 for 47 colleges and five departments. The voting was held on September 27, 2024.

DU vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh expressed displeasure over the magnanimous celebrations post declarations of results following the decision to cancel the winners.

Also Read:

  1. British-Era Bridge Connecting Kanpur To Unnao Collapsed
  2. Andhra Pradesh Govt Eyes Law To Rein In On Offesnive Social Media Users

New Delhi: The Delhi University has cancelled the election of two central councillors for taking out a procession in large vehicles and waving pamphlets in the air after the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. The step comes on the recommendations of the Delhi High Court and the Linghdoh Committee. It has been a while since DU came down heavily on elected student leaders for violating codes.

The principal of Kirori Mal College, under DU, took action against both students elected central councillors. The order issued by professor Dinesh Khattar, said both these posts have been vacated. Citing the recommendation of the Lingdoh Committee, Khattar has cancelled the election of Chirag and Gurdeep Chawri, both pursuing BA in the first year. They contested the elections with support from BJP's students wing ABVP.

After winning, supporters of the duo celebrated by taking out a procession in big vehicles and throwing pamphlets in the air. This attracted the High Court's ire which came down heavily on the duo for dirtying the campus, which led to a delay of two months for the counting of votes which finally happened on November 24 for 47 colleges and five departments. The voting was held on September 27, 2024.

DU vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh expressed displeasure over the magnanimous celebrations post declarations of results following the decision to cancel the winners.

Also Read:

  1. British-Era Bridge Connecting Kanpur To Unnao Collapsed
  2. Andhra Pradesh Govt Eyes Law To Rein In On Offesnive Social Media Users

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI UNIVERSITYKIRODIMAL COLLEGEDELHI HIGH COURTLINGDOH COMMITTEEDUSU ELECTION CANCELLED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.