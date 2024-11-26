DU Cancels Election Of Two Central Councillors For Procession, Pamphleteering

New Delhi: The Delhi University has cancelled the election of two central councillors for taking out a procession in large vehicles and waving pamphlets in the air after the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections. The step comes on the recommendations of the Delhi High Court and the Linghdoh Committee. It has been a while since DU came down heavily on elected student leaders for violating codes.

The principal of Kirori Mal College, under DU, took action against both students elected central councillors. The order issued by professor Dinesh Khattar, said both these posts have been vacated. Citing the recommendation of the Lingdoh Committee, Khattar has cancelled the election of Chirag and Gurdeep Chawri, both pursuing BA in the first year. They contested the elections with support from BJP's students wing ABVP.

After winning, supporters of the duo celebrated by taking out a procession in big vehicles and throwing pamphlets in the air. This attracted the High Court's ire which came down heavily on the duo for dirtying the campus, which led to a delay of two months for the counting of votes which finally happened on November 24 for 47 colleges and five departments. The voting was held on September 27, 2024.

DU vice-chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh expressed displeasure over the magnanimous celebrations post declarations of results following the decision to cancel the winners.