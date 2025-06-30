DTC To Introduce Inter-State Services After 21 Years

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation will soon ply on inter-state routes after a gap of 21 years.

efforts are being made to use the electric buses joining the DTC fleet on inter-state routes. Senior officials of DTC said the Delhi Government is planning to start inter-state services to 17 cities of six states.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh recently approved a proposal at the DTC board meeting to allow DTC buses to operate outside NCR as well. The objective of the initiative to ensure passengers' convenience and earn revenues.

The buses will run to Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradun and two other cities of Uttarakhand along with Ayodhya, Lucknow, Moradabad and two other cities of Uttar Pradesh, three cities of Rajasthan, three of Punjab and Chandigarh and one each of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, Singh has ordered that only electric buses be used on the routes to promote green mobility. Singh said the routes were proposed by the DTC Board in a recent meeting and the department has started the process of coordinating with other states to purchase buses and start the service.

The Minister said, the Delhi Government is going to restart the inter-state bus service with 100 electric buses. DTC operated inter-state services till 2004. However, after conversion of buses from diesel to CNG, the service was stopped.

Singh said buses will be bought separately for inter-state services. Such buses will be 12 metres long and fully electric and air-conditioned. U