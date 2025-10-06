ETV Bharat / state

DTC Removes 467 Bus Marshals Over Irregularities In Records

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has terminated the services of 467 bus marshals following an internal investigation which revealed several irregularities in their records.

The bus marshals were engaged for the safety of passengers, especially women. DTC Deputy CGM (PR) Aman Dev Chikara said during the investigation, it was found that around 90 bus marshals had criminal records, while 374 marshals had furnished either false information in their documents or fake identity cards.

After investigation, all of them were removed from service and sent back to their parent department- Directorate, Home Guard. Chikara said the action was necessary considering the safety of passengers. The bus marshals were appointed by the erstwhile AAP Government in the state.