DTC Removes 467 Bus Marshals Over Irregularities In Records
During investigation, it was found that around 90 bus marshals had criminal records, while 374 had furnished false information.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has terminated the services of 467 bus marshals following an internal investigation which revealed several irregularities in their records.
The bus marshals were engaged for the safety of passengers, especially women. DTC Deputy CGM (PR) Aman Dev Chikara said during the investigation, it was found that around 90 bus marshals had criminal records, while 374 marshals had furnished either false information in their documents or fake identity cards.
After investigation, all of them were removed from service and sent back to their parent department- Directorate, Home Guard. Chikara said the action was necessary considering the safety of passengers. The bus marshals were appointed by the erstwhile AAP Government in the state.
Around 3,200 home guards were posted as bus marshals in around 3,500 DTC buses. Each marshal was paid Rs 970 per day. A recent incident had raised concerns on the efficacy of the system. A few days back, a bus marshal, Man Singh, was arrested for allegedly biting a conductor's finger after a dispute over bus route.
The incident took place in a bus plying between Sector-62 Noida and Dhaula Kuan. According to officials, the fight took place when the marshal and the driver wanted to take the bus through a flyover, but the conductor was adamant on taking the parallel road.
After the completion of the investigation, the Transport Department has decided to re-investigate such cases. Currently, 39 out of 41 DTC depots in Delhi still have bus marshals posted. DTC officials say in future the recruitment process will be made more transparent.
