DTC Introduces Cashless Ticket Booking System In All Its Buses

New Delhi: Now passengers will be able to make cashless payments for travel in DTC buses.

DTC has introduced Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) in all its DTC and cluster buses. DTC shared the information on X and informed the system is now live in all buses.

Under the new system, every bus operator has been given a modern electronic ticketing machine (ETM). Passengers will now be able to pay for tickets directly from their debit card, credit card, UPI or National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The system is completely cashless and transparent.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had inaugurated the facility last month but it was limited to only 300 buses. But now it has been implemented in all DTC and cluster buses of Delhi. DTC has also integrated Chalo app for the convenience of passengers. Passengers can book tickets from anywhere and track the location of their buses through the app.