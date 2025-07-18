Exclusive | DSP Sundaresan Has History Of Disciplinary Issues

Mayiladuthurai: Multiple disciplinary actions have been taken against Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai District Prohibition Department Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Sundaresan during his career as a police officer, according to an exclusive official document accessed by ETV Bharat.
On July 17, addressing the media, Sundaresan made shocking allegations against his higher officials. He alleged that Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Davidson Devasirvatham and Intelligence Department Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senthil Velan were "pressuring" him to alter the murder case report of former Inspector Kasthuri.
He claimed that upon his refusal to comply, they incited Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police (SP) Stalin to "harass" him. Sundaresan specifically stated that SP Stalin had deliberately removed his official vehicle, forcing him to walk to work daily.
ETV Bharat has accessed an official document outlining various actions of Sundaresan and the subsequent disciplinary measures taken against him.
Disciplinary actions on Sundaresan
During his service at Nandambakkam Police Station, Chennai in 2005-06, the officials penalized Sundaresan by “postponing his salary increment for three years.” As per the document seen by ETV Bharat, case files from November 5, 2005, to January 25, 2006, and again until June 26, 2006, contained only the First Information Report (FIR) and arrest card, with no other supporting documents.
In September 2010, the then Thirunelveli SP "censured" Sunderesan during his tenure at Valliyur Police Station. He allegedly concealed case details related to an individual and recommended that person receive a passport.
In 2011, when Sundaresan was posted at Thoraipakkam Police Station, a person accused him of accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from one Tameen Ansari, a resident of 6th Street, Radhapuram. In return, he permitted the sale of pirated VCDs and DVDs.
He allegedly threatened Town Panchayat Vice-President Srinivasan and another individual. He then proceeded against them with the Goonda Act despite their closed cases and accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 from them.
In another instance, officials found that he threatened Mani and Shanmugasundaram, owners of a TASMAC Bar, and accepted a monthly bribe of Rs. 3,000 from them.
He registered a case against one Bannu Shekhar but failed to produce him in court. He also allegedly received a monthly bribe from a tea shop owner, as per the official document.
The Police Department also received complaints against Sundaresan for an alleged 'abusive' relationship with a woman. The document states that he allegedly assaulted her and forced her to file a false complaint against a police inspector and a head constable. For these acts, officials punished him by withholding his salary increment for two years.
