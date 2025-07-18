ETV Bharat / state

Exclusive | DSP Sundaresan Has History Of Disciplinary Issues

Mayiladuthurai: Multiple disciplinary actions have been taken against Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai District Prohibition Department Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Sundaresan during his career as a police officer, according to an exclusive official document accessed by ETV Bharat.

On July 17, addressing the media, Sundaresan made shocking allegations against his higher officials. He alleged that Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Davidson Devasirvatham and Intelligence Department Inspector General of Police (IGP) Senthil Velan were "pressuring" him to alter the murder case report of former Inspector Kasthuri.

He claimed that upon his refusal to comply, they incited Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police (SP) Stalin to "harass" him. Sundaresan specifically stated that SP Stalin had deliberately removed his official vehicle, forcing him to walk to work daily.

ETV Bharat has accessed an official document outlining various actions of Sundaresan and the subsequent disciplinary measures taken against him.

Disciplinary actions on Sundaresan

During his service at Nandambakkam Police Station, Chennai in 2005-06, the officials penalized Sundaresan by “postponing his salary increment for three years.” As per the document seen by ETV Bharat, case files from November 5, 2005, to January 25, 2006, and again until June 26, 2006, contained only the First Information Report (FIR) and arrest card, with no other supporting documents.