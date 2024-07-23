ETV Bharat / state

DSP Rank Officer Headed New Security Cadre For Badrinath-Kedarnath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government has approved a separate security cadre for Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

The new security cadre will be headed by a DSP-ranked officer and have 57 police personnel. The entire responsibility of ensuring security at the two premises has been given to the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC).

Earlier, the temple committee had approached the state government for a separate security cadre for the two dhams. The government has approved the temple committee's proposal.

Orders in this regard have been issued by the state culture and religious affairs secretary Harichandra Semwal and BKTC president Ajendra Ajay has expressed his gratitude to the Uttarakhand government for this move.

Ajay said that the BKTC security cadre will be headed by the Chief Temple Security Officer, who will be an officer of DSP rank. The officer will be appointed on deputation from police, central armed forces or paramilitary forces. Under him, there will be two temple security officers, who will be of the rank of inspector of police and then there will be four deputy temple security officers, who will be of sub inspector rank. All these posts have been created and officers will be appointed on deputation. This apart, 10 chief temple guards and 40 temple guards will be appointed through outsourcing.