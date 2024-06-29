ETV Bharat / state

DSP Among Five Cops Injured During 'Anti-Encroachment Drive' To Demolish Mosque In Jammu And Kashmir

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Locals told ETV Bharat that a team of local administration arrived in Kalyanpur Padri area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and tried to demolish a mosque there which was resisted by them leading to clashes with the demolition team. At least five cops including a DSP were injured in the clashes.

The attempt to demolish a mosque (L) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua turned violent as five cops were injured in the clashes between the security forces and locals
The attempt to demolish a mosque (L) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua turned violent as five cops were injured in the clashes between the security forces and locals (ETV Bharat)

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): At least five policemen were injured after clashes broke out during the demolition of a mosque allegedly built on government land at Kalyanpur Padri area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Officials said that during the demolition drive, people of a certain community attacked the police in which half a dozen police personnel including DSP headquarters were injured.

It is learnt that on Saturday morning, a team of police and administration went to remove the illegal constructions taking place on government land at Kalyanpur Padri, adjacent to Kathua Tehsil headquarters during which the locals attacked the police.

Locals told ETV Bharat that the team tried to demolish the Masjid Sharif with the help of bulldozers, but locals protested against the police action.

In the ensuing clashes between the police and paramilitary forces, who were deployed on the spot, half a dozen police personnel including DSP headquarters were injured. The injured were then taken to the district hospital for treatment, where they are undergoing treatment. The security forces fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

The attempted demolition of the mosque has caused tensions in the area. Police and senior officers of the administration reached the spot even as security forces have been deployed in the area in strength to prevent law and order situation.

