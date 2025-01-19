ETV Bharat / state

Dry Spell To Continue In Kashmir Plains, Higher Reaches To Receive Light Snowfall

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir are set to receive light snowfall on Sunday while the plains continue to experience dry weather till Tuesday, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar said. The cloudy sky on a Saturday night also improved the subzero temperatures in the valley, they said.

“The weather will be generally cloudy on Sunday with the possibility of light snow in isolated places,” an IMD Srinagar spokesman said.

In its weekly forecast, the spokesperson said that the weather will remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain and snow in scattered places on Monday and Tuesday. He said that on Wednesday there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu and snow in several places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The higher reaches of the Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal Range may also receive light to moderate snow, and on January 23, there is a possibility of light rain in the plains of Jammu and snow in scattered places.

The official said between January 24 and 28, the weather will remain dry, and between January 29 and January 31, there is a forecast of light rain and snow in isolated places. It has advised tourists, travellers, and transporters to follow traffic advisories during these days.