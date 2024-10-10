ETV Bharat / state

Drunken Nepal Woman Creates Ruckus On Bhubaneswar Road

Members of the 'HER' Team, a specialised unit of the Women's Protection Unit, reached the spot and found the Nepal national in an intoxicated state.

Bhubaneswar: A woman from Nepal, allegedly intoxicated, created a scene on a Bhubaneswar road late Tuesday night for nearly three hours. The incident took place at Kalarahanga Chowk under the Infocity Police Station limits. On receiving the information, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police dispatched a team to the scene.

Members of the 'HER' Team (High-Efficiency Response), a specialised unit of the Women's Protection Unit, reached the spot and found the Nepal national in an intoxicated state, creating chaos in public. According to officials, the woman was so inebriated that she was unable to stand or speak properly. It took nearly three hours for the police to escort her back to her rented house. The video of the incident has come to the surface.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCB) Pinak Mishra said, "Receiving information about the women creating chaos on the road at night, our team who are working on women's protection immediately reached there. They took her to the hospital and gave her proper first aid."

In a separate incident, an intoxicated woman, arrived at the Khandari police station asking for assistance in locating a relative. She then began abusing the officers.

The woman tried to slap a male police officer during the altercation, however, the police maintained restraint. She was eventually escorted home by a female officer.

