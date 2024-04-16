Get Over Drunken Driving Tests, 'Drug and Drive' Tests in Telangana Now

Dornakal: Get over breathalyzer tests to identify those who drive under the influence of alcohol. The Telangana state police department has introduced 'drug and drive tests' to detect drug addict drivers on the state roads.

The police department has decided to conduct tests with the 'Ebon Urine Cup' machine to detect drug users, mainly marijuana users. Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has prepared the test kit to tackle drug abuse among the motorists. The kits have been sent to all police stations for the necessary use.

An official said that the police are imparting a special training to the staff on how to identify drug users with the help of this device. Inspections have already started in some police station limits.

As part of the special drive to deal with drug abuse among motorists, Dornakal CI Upendra Rao and SI Santosh Rao conducted drug and drive tests in Dornakal on Monday April 15. Garla SI Jeenath Kumar conducted tests on the youths who were roaming suspiciously near the railway station and bus stand.

''If there is any suspicion of the consumption of other drugs including cannabis, we will conduct a urine test through this kit. If two red lines appear on the device, it is considered as 'negative' and if only one line appears, it is considered as 'positive'. If it turns out positive, we will take the person into custody. If necessary, further tests will be conducted'', Dornakal CI Upendra Rao told 'ETV Bharat'.

The Telangana police had launched a similar drive on the occasion of new year to deal with drug abusers.