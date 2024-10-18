ETV Bharat / state

'Drunkards' Misbehave With Coast Guard Officer, Wife; 2 Detained

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha Police have detained two persons for allegedly hurling abuses and making objectionable gestures at a senior Indian Coast Guard officer, Satya Ranjan Das, and his wife, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the accused, in an inebriated state, harassed the couple during an alleged road rage incident.

Police said the DIG-rank officer filed a complaint with Nayapalli Police alleging that two men riding a two-wheeler stopped in front of their car when he was waiting to take a U-turn near Behera Sahi traffic post.

“When the traffic signal turned green, the officer asked the miscreants to give way for the U-turn. However, instead of allowing his car officer to proceed, the duo began verbally attacking him,” they said, citing the complaint.