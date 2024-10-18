'Drunkards' Misbehave With Coast Guard Officer, Wife; 2 Detained

Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha Police have detained two persons for allegedly hurling abuses and making objectionable gestures at a senior Indian Coast Guard officer, Satya Ranjan Das, and his wife, officials said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday evening when the accused, in an inebriated state, harassed the couple during an alleged road rage incident.
Police said the DIG-rank officer filed a complaint with Nayapalli Police alleging that two men riding a two-wheeler stopped in front of their car when he was waiting to take a U-turn near Behera Sahi traffic post.
“When the traffic signal turned green, the officer asked the miscreants to give way for the U-turn. However, instead of allowing his car officer to proceed, the duo began verbally attacking him,” they said, citing the complaint.
The officer alleged that the accused also made “indecent gestures” at him and his wife while the pillion rider also tried to open the car door to attack.
However, the traffic cops intervened and informed the police control room, after which police personnel came to the spot and whisked away the accused to Nayapalli police station.
“We have detained the two youths and started the investigation based on the complaint by the couple,” said Police Commissioner S Devadatta Singh.
Last month, a similar incident happened in the capital city when an army officer and his fiancee were reportedly attacked by a group of drunkards in the Pathargadia area.
Read More