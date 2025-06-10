Drunk Youth Tried To Jump Into Girlfriend's Pyre; In ICU After Being Thrashed By Deceased Woman's Relatives

Nagpur: An inebriated youth tried to jump into the pyre of his girlfriend, who had allegedly died by suicide, in Nagpur on Monday, police said. The incident took place at Shanti Ghat along Kanhan river at 4pm, an official of New Kamptee police station said.

"Anurag Rajendra Meshram (27), who was dunk, tried to jump into the burning funeral pyre of his girlfriend, who had allegedly died by suicide. Those attending the last rites managed to stop him from falling into the pyre. They thrashed him, leaving him with serious injuries. The girl ended her life in depression over the love affair," the official said.

He said further action related to the assault on Meshram will take place after he is medically fit to give his statement. The youth, who became unconscious after he was beaten, is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

According to the information given by the police, the young man and the deceased woman were in a relationship. However, recently, due to some reason, a rift arose in their relationship and she allegedly died by suicide.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a case was registered at Kanhan Police Station under Section 194 (BNS) of the Indian Penal Code. After the autopsy, the police handed over the body of the young woman to her relatives.

Police inspector Mahesh Andhale and assistant deputy commissioner of police Vishal Shirsagar of Naveen Kamthi Police Station inspected the spot where the youth tried to end his life.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline – 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.