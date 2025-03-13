ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Youth Climbs Electric Pole In Haryana, Threatens To End Life

Manish Raj was drunk and had gone into a verbal altercation with his family before resorting to this bizarre act.

Drunk Youth Climbs Electric Pole In Haryana, Threatens To End Life
Firemen climbing the electric pole (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 7:12 PM IST

Yamunanagar: A high voltage drama unfolded in Haryana's Yamunanagar district after a drunk youth climbed an electricity pole, threatening to end his life.

The shocking act attracted a crowd of people, creating chaos in the locality. Soon a police team reached the spot along with fire department staff to rescue the youth.

Investigating officer Jasbir Singh said the youth has been identified as Manish Raj, a resident of the nearby camp. He runs a tea shop and is addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Upon arriving here, Gandhinagar police station in-charge Mahroof Ali and sub-inspector Jasbir Singh immediately snapped the power supply. They then repeatedly urged Manish to descend but he did not agree to come down. Failing to convince the youth, the fire department personnel were called. When the firemen climbed the pole to bring him down, Manish attempted to end life. But, the firemen reached out to him and stopped him.

After around one and a half hours, Manish was made to descend safely. Police reprimanded him and then took him away. Police later handed him over to his family members after issuing him a warning.

Police said Manish had an altercation with his family members in an intoxicated state and left his house. After this, he climbed a 66 KV high-tension tower in the field. When a youth from his colony saw Manish climbing an electric pole, he told family members. Then, police were informing by dialing 112 followed by the fire personnel.

