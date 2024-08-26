ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Woman, Driver Found Dead Inside Car In Dehradun

Dehradun: Bodies of a 45-year-old woman and her driver were found in her car parked in Rajpur area of Dehradun on Monday, police said. Police are trying to ascertain the cause of accident.

The car with the two bodies was parked along the Nagal Wali Road behind Sahastradhara helipad under Rajpur police station area. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and investigations were initiated. Also, a forensic team has been called on the spot and the locals are being interrogated.

Police said when they reached the spot they saw a Maruti van on the roadside and the woman and man (50) were dead. The vehicle belonged to the woman, a widow, and the man was her driver. Both were residents of Kanth Bangla area, police said.

Rajpur police station in-charge Peedi Bhatt said that no suspicious things were seen while inspecting the spot and both the bodies were found in their sitting positions inside the car.