ETV Bharat / state

Drunk UP Man Batters Live-In Partner To Death For Not Cooking His Favourite Food

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

A man was arrested on Friday for killing his live-in partner with a shovel in Chitrakoot. Police said the accused was drunk and got upset as the victim had not prepared his favourite food.

Drunk UP Man Batters Live-In Partner To Death For Not Cooking His Favourite Food
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed with a shovel by her live-in partner for not cooking his favourite food in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on, they added.

Sapna Raikwar (30), a resident of Sagwara Rajpur, had left her husband, who lived in Madhya Pradesh over a marital dispute. The case is presently being heard in court. For the last one year, Sapna was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Vijay, who was from a different community. They lived in a rented house in Vidya Nagar locality under Sadar Kotwali area.

SP Arun Kumar Singh said that after consuming alcohol late on Thursday night, there was a dispute between the two over food. Sapna reportedly had not cooked Vijay's favourite food resulting which, he was furious at her. The couple got into a verbal altercation and the dispute escalated such that Vijay, in a fit of rage, hit Sapna on the head with a shovel.

On Friday morning, local people found Sapna's body in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and locked the room with Vijay inside. Soon a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the body into custody.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused Vijay was arrested from the spot and sent to jail. Prima facie it seems that the accused killed the victim for not preparing his favourite food. Further investigation is underway," the SP said.

Read more

Newlyweds in Karnataka's Kolar Fight Soon After Marriage, Man Kills Wife, Dies In Hospital

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed with a shovel by her live-in partner for not cooking his favourite food in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on, they added.

Sapna Raikwar (30), a resident of Sagwara Rajpur, had left her husband, who lived in Madhya Pradesh over a marital dispute. The case is presently being heard in court. For the last one year, Sapna was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Vijay, who was from a different community. They lived in a rented house in Vidya Nagar locality under Sadar Kotwali area.

SP Arun Kumar Singh said that after consuming alcohol late on Thursday night, there was a dispute between the two over food. Sapna reportedly had not cooked Vijay's favourite food resulting which, he was furious at her. The couple got into a verbal altercation and the dispute escalated such that Vijay, in a fit of rage, hit Sapna on the head with a shovel.

On Friday morning, local people found Sapna's body in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and locked the room with Vijay inside. Soon a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the body into custody.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused Vijay was arrested from the spot and sent to jail. Prima facie it seems that the accused killed the victim for not preparing his favourite food. Further investigation is underway," the SP said.

Read more

Newlyweds in Karnataka's Kolar Fight Soon After Marriage, Man Kills Wife, Dies In Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOR NOT COOKING HIS FAVOURITE FOODKILLING HIS LIVE IN PARTNERKILLED WITH A SHOVELUP MAN KILLS WOMAN OVER FOOD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.