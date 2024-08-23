ETV Bharat / state

Drunk UP Man Batters Live-In Partner To Death For Not Cooking His Favourite Food

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed with a shovel by her live-in partner for not cooking his favourite food in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Friday. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on, they added.

Sapna Raikwar (30), a resident of Sagwara Rajpur, had left her husband, who lived in Madhya Pradesh over a marital dispute. The case is presently being heard in court. For the last one year, Sapna was in a live-in relationship with the accused, Vijay, who was from a different community. They lived in a rented house in Vidya Nagar locality under Sadar Kotwali area.

SP Arun Kumar Singh said that after consuming alcohol late on Thursday night, there was a dispute between the two over food. Sapna reportedly had not cooked Vijay's favourite food resulting which, he was furious at her. The couple got into a verbal altercation and the dispute escalated such that Vijay, in a fit of rage, hit Sapna on the head with a shovel.

On Friday morning, local people found Sapna's body in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and locked the room with Vijay inside. Soon a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the body into custody.