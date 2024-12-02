ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Teacher Enters School Brandishing Gun In Surajpur, Suspended

District Education Department launched an investigation after Sunil Kumar, a teacher of a high school in Surajpur came to a classroom carrying gun.

Drunk Teacher Brandishes Gun In Surajpur School, Suspended
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Surajpur: Panic gripped students after a teacher allegedly turned up at school in an inebriated state, brandishing a gun and threatening his colleague in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. The teacher has been suspended.

The incident took place at a high school in Barbaspur in Pratapur. After the matter was reported to the school principal, a complaint was registered with the District Education Officer and Vigilance Officer. Based on which, an investigation was launched and the accused teacher was found guilty.

"It was reported that he came to school with a gun. Investigations revealed that the allegations made against him were true. We have suspended the accused teacher," Ram Lalit Patel, District Vigilance Officer, Surajpur said.

As per the complaint, Sunil Kumar, had come to school carrying a gun. He was reportedly drunk and started threatening his female colleague. The lady teacher was dumbfounded seeing Sunil in such a state while the children became extremely scared. It is learnt that Sunil placed the gun on the table and made fun of everyone present in class.

Since he was carrying a weapon, nobody dared to force him out of the classroom while he continued to create ruckus, the complaint stated. Finally, after a lot of effort he was driven out of the school premises and the incident was reported to the principal.

The school principal immediately informed the District Education Officer and District Vigilance Officer. He submitted a formal complaint demanding immediate action against the accused teacher.

After which, an investigation was conducted into the matter and the teacher was suspended.

