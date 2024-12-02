ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Teacher Enters School Brandishing Gun In Surajpur, Suspended

Surajpur: Panic gripped students after a teacher allegedly turned up at school in an inebriated state, brandishing a gun and threatening his colleague in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district. The teacher has been suspended.

The incident took place at a high school in Barbaspur in Pratapur. After the matter was reported to the school principal, a complaint was registered with the District Education Officer and Vigilance Officer. Based on which, an investigation was launched and the accused teacher was found guilty.

"It was reported that he came to school with a gun. Investigations revealed that the allegations made against him were true. We have suspended the accused teacher," Ram Lalit Patel, District Vigilance Officer, Surajpur said.

As per the complaint, Sunil Kumar, had come to school carrying a gun. He was reportedly drunk and started threatening his female colleague. The lady teacher was dumbfounded seeing Sunil in such a state while the children became extremely scared. It is learnt that Sunil placed the gun on the table and made fun of everyone present in class.