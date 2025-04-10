ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Man Urinates On Friend In Public; Shocking Act Caught On Camera, Goes Viral

In Mirzapur, a drunk man urinated on his friend in public. The video went viral, prompting public outrage and a police investigation.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mirzapur: A disgusting act has come to light in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a drunk man urinated on his own friend in public. Someone made a video of it and made it viral on social media. People are giving different reactions as the video gets circulated on social media. Meanwhile, the Mirzapur police have also taken suo motu cognizance of the video and started a probe.

In the video, it can be seen that a man is lying on the pavement in a drunken state. Then his friend starts urinating on him. It is being said that this video is from Wednesday.

Drunk Youth Urinates on Friend in Public; Shocking Act Caught on Camera, Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

According to the information received from the police, two men from different villages in the jurisdiction of the Adalhat police station area had gone to Bela village of the Chunar police station area on a bike. Both of them returned after consuming alcohol from there. In the video, it can be seen that under the influence of alcohol, a man was lying on the footpath. While his friend started urinating on his neck. The act was captured on video by a bystander, and the footage later went viral on social media, leading to widespread public criticism.

"The viral video of urinating has come to my notice. It is being investigated. After the investigation, the accused will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken," said Amit Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer, Adalhat police station.

Mirzapur: A disgusting act has come to light in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a drunk man urinated on his own friend in public. Someone made a video of it and made it viral on social media. People are giving different reactions as the video gets circulated on social media. Meanwhile, the Mirzapur police have also taken suo motu cognizance of the video and started a probe.

In the video, it can be seen that a man is lying on the pavement in a drunken state. Then his friend starts urinating on him. It is being said that this video is from Wednesday.

Drunk Youth Urinates on Friend in Public; Shocking Act Caught on Camera, Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

According to the information received from the police, two men from different villages in the jurisdiction of the Adalhat police station area had gone to Bela village of the Chunar police station area on a bike. Both of them returned after consuming alcohol from there. In the video, it can be seen that under the influence of alcohol, a man was lying on the footpath. While his friend started urinating on his neck. The act was captured on video by a bystander, and the footage later went viral on social media, leading to widespread public criticism.

"The viral video of urinating has come to my notice. It is being investigated. After the investigation, the accused will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken," said Amit Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer, Adalhat police station.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP MAN URINATES ON FRIENDMAN URINATES ON FRIEND VIDEODRUNK MAN URINATES ON FRIEND

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.