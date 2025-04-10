Drunk Man Urinates On Friend In Public; Shocking Act Caught On Camera, Goes Viral

Mirzapur: A disgusting act has come to light in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a drunk man urinated on his own friend in public. Someone made a video of it and made it viral on social media. People are giving different reactions as the video gets circulated on social media. Meanwhile, the Mirzapur police have also taken suo motu cognizance of the video and started a probe.

In the video, it can be seen that a man is lying on the pavement in a drunken state. Then his friend starts urinating on him. It is being said that this video is from Wednesday.

Drunk Youth Urinates on Friend in Public; Shocking Act Caught on Camera, Goes Viral (ETV Bharat)

According to the information received from the police, two men from different villages in the jurisdiction of the Adalhat police station area had gone to Bela village of the Chunar police station area on a bike. Both of them returned after consuming alcohol from there. In the video, it can be seen that under the influence of alcohol, a man was lying on the footpath. While his friend started urinating on his neck. The act was captured on video by a bystander, and the footage later went viral on social media, leading to widespread public criticism.

"The viral video of urinating has come to my notice. It is being investigated. After the investigation, the accused will be arrested soon and strict action will be taken," said Amit Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer, Adalhat police station.