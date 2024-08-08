ETV Bharat / state

Considered 'Burden', Polio-Affected Teen Killed By Drunk Father In Telangana's Medak

Peddashankarampeta (Telangana): In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy suffering from polio was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a pestle by his father, who was in an inebriated condition in Peddashankarampeta in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Thursday. The boy's mother sustained severe injuries while trying to stop her husband and the accused has been arrested.

The incident took place in Indira Colony of Peddashankarampeta yesterday morning. The accused, identified as Pirainolla Sailu, works as a construction labourer.

According to Medak Rural CI Rajasekhar Reddy and Peta SI Shankar, the victim, Prasad, had been suffering from polio since childhood and could not walk without support. Thus, he used to stay at home under the care of his parents. Sailu's elder son, Prashanth, got married recently and lives next door with his wife.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that Sailu, who was drunk, was furious at his son for not being able to contribute to household expenses and picked a fight with him. As tension between the father-son escalated, the boy's mother, Bhumamma intervened and tried pacify her husband. However, an angry Sailu pushed her away and attacked Prasad with a pestle leaving him with fatal injuries.