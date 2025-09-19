ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Man In Andhra Bites Off Snake's Head And Sleeps On Carcass; Rushed To Hospital

Srikalahasti: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a man from Chiyyavaram in Thottambedu mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district bit off the head of a black venomous snake after being bitten by it. Not only this, he later slept on the carcass of the reptile.

The incident, which took place on Thursday night, has left locals in shock. According to eyewitnesses, the man, identified as Venkatesh, was in an inebriated condition. While returning home, he was bitten by a venomous snake. Clueless, Venkatesh allegedly caught the snake in his hands and bit off its head. He then carried the dead snake back to his home and slept on the carcass.

However, after his health condition worsened at night, his family members rushed him to Srikalahasti Area Hospital for treatment. The on-duty doctors immediately assessed him but, given the severity of the situation, decided to shift him to Tirupati Ruia Hospital on Friday morning for advanced treatment.