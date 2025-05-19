ETV Bharat / state

Drunk Man Beats Wife To Death In Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Four Children Left Orphaned

With the accused Ratanlal now sent to jail, the responsibility of raising the four kids has fallen upon their grandfather Mohanlal Berwa.

Drunk Man Beats Wife To Death In Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Four Children Left Orphaned
Drunk Man Beats Wife To Death In Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Four Children Left Orphaned (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 9:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bhilwara: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man in Bhilwara's Gangapur area allegedly thrashed his wife to death in an inebriated state on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ratanlal Berwa, has been arrested by police.

According to police, Ratanlal lived in Rico area of Gangapur town along with his wife Rekha Berwa (30) and four children. Late Sunday night, a heated argument ensued between the couple following which Ratanlal allegedly beat Rekha to death.

Speaking to media, Gangapur DSP Ravindra Pratap Singh stated, "As soon as we received information, a police team rushed to the spot. A forensic team was also called in to assist the police in gathering evidence."

On the basis of a complaint lodged by victim Rekha's father Bherulal, police registered a murder case against Ratanlal and arrested him after taking him into custody. "Accused Ratanlal was arrested after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by his father-in-law. Further investigation is underway," the DSP added.

As per neighbours, there were frequent quarrels between Rekha and Ratanlal due to the latter's addiction to alcohol.

Unfortunately, four young children, 10-year-old Hemant, eight-year-old Dilip, two-year-old Khushi, and Lucky (8 months), the youngest of them all, are now left without their mother. As Ratanlal has been sent to jail, the responsibility of raising the kids has fallen upon their grandfather Mohanlal Berwa.

Bhilwara: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man in Bhilwara's Gangapur area allegedly thrashed his wife to death in an inebriated state on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ratanlal Berwa, has been arrested by police.

According to police, Ratanlal lived in Rico area of Gangapur town along with his wife Rekha Berwa (30) and four children. Late Sunday night, a heated argument ensued between the couple following which Ratanlal allegedly beat Rekha to death.

Speaking to media, Gangapur DSP Ravindra Pratap Singh stated, "As soon as we received information, a police team rushed to the spot. A forensic team was also called in to assist the police in gathering evidence."

On the basis of a complaint lodged by victim Rekha's father Bherulal, police registered a murder case against Ratanlal and arrested him after taking him into custody. "Accused Ratanlal was arrested after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by his father-in-law. Further investigation is underway," the DSP added.

As per neighbours, there were frequent quarrels between Rekha and Ratanlal due to the latter's addiction to alcohol.

Unfortunately, four young children, 10-year-old Hemant, eight-year-old Dilip, two-year-old Khushi, and Lucky (8 months), the youngest of them all, are now left without their mother. As Ratanlal has been sent to jail, the responsibility of raising the kids has fallen upon their grandfather Mohanlal Berwa.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WIFE BEATEN TO DEATHWIFE BRUTALLY MURDEREDRAJASTHAN CRIME NEWSBHILWARA MURDERDRUNK MAN BEATS WIFE TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.