Drunk Man Beats Wife To Death In Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Four Children Left Orphaned

Bhilwara: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man in Bhilwara's Gangapur area allegedly thrashed his wife to death in an inebriated state on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ratanlal Berwa, has been arrested by police.

According to police, Ratanlal lived in Rico area of Gangapur town along with his wife Rekha Berwa (30) and four children. Late Sunday night, a heated argument ensued between the couple following which Ratanlal allegedly beat Rekha to death.

Speaking to media, Gangapur DSP Ravindra Pratap Singh stated, "As soon as we received information, a police team rushed to the spot. A forensic team was also called in to assist the police in gathering evidence."

On the basis of a complaint lodged by victim Rekha's father Bherulal, police registered a murder case against Ratanlal and arrested him after taking him into custody. "Accused Ratanlal was arrested after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint filed by his father-in-law. Further investigation is underway," the DSP added.

As per neighbours, there were frequent quarrels between Rekha and Ratanlal due to the latter's addiction to alcohol.

Unfortunately, four young children, 10-year-old Hemant, eight-year-old Dilip, two-year-old Khushi, and Lucky (8 months), the youngest of them all, are now left without their mother. As Ratanlal has been sent to jail, the responsibility of raising the kids has fallen upon their grandfather Mohanlal Berwa.