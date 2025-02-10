Drunk Man Beats Teenager Son To Death For Coming Home Late From School

Chowtuppal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a drunk man beat his 14-year-old son to death for coming home late from school in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Bhanu Prasad, a ninth-grade student at a private school, returned home late after attending a farewell event at school.

Chowtuppal Circle Inspector Manmadh Kumar identified the accused as Katta Saidulu, a lorry driver from Aregudem, who lived with his wife Nagamani and their three sons. Saidulu was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident and became furious without understanding the reason for his son’s delay.

“In a fit of uncontrolled rage, he mercilessly beat Bhanu, landing repeated punches and kicks on his chest and body, following which the boy lost consciousness,” the police said. “By the time he was taken to the Chowtuppal Government Hospital, doctors confirmed he was already dead," they said.

Later, in a bid to avoid legal consequences, the family allegedly refused a postmortem and transported the body to their native village, Aregudem, at midnight. Relatives and locals, fearing Saidulu’s arrest, rushed to cremate the boy.

However, the police, acting on a tip-off, intervened just before the pyre was set ablaze on Sunday morning. They seized the body and conducted a postmortem at the government hospital. Following this, the funeral was held. The deceased Bhanu was known to be a diligent student who also assisted his parents in agricultural work. Based on a complaint from his mother, Nagamani, the police have registered a case and taken Saidulu into custody.