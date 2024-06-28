Drunk Man Axed To Death By Wife For Misbehaving With Daughter In Telangana's Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A man was allegedly axed to death by his wife after he reportedly misbehaved with their daughter under the influence of alcohol in Telangana's Sangareddy district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Sultanpur area of Choutakur mandal on Wednesday night when the man came home drunk and got into a quarrel with his wife. When his elder daughter tried to stop him, he started misbehaving with her. In a fit of rage, his wife grabbed an axe and attacked him resulting in his death.

According to police deceased, Manne Manaiah, a resident of Sultanpur had two daughters and a son. His elder daughter, Sukanya, had got married sometime ago but due to differences with her husband she was staying at her parent's house with her daughter for the last two years.

Manne's son, Praveen Kumar had died by suicide seven months ago following a quarrel with his wife. Since then, Manne lived with his wife, Indiramma, two daughters and grandchild.

Manne had recently become addicted to alcohol. He used to return home drunk on most of the days and abused his wife and daughters.

On Wednesday, he came home in an inebriated condition at midnight. As the main door was locked, he started shouting at his wife and even tried to break it with an axe that was kept nearby. When his wife opened the door, he started quarelling with her.

Hearing which, his daughter came out of her room and tried to stop her father, who in turn misbehaved with her. Angry at her husband, Indiramma attacked him with the axe. Manne was seriously injured and died on the spot.

Villagers informed the local police station and Jogipet CI Anil Kumar and Pulkal SI Srikanth, came to the house for investigation. "All the details related to the case have been collected. Indiramma has been taken into custody. A case has been registered and investigations are underway," Pulkal SI Srikanth said.

Read more

Woman On IndiGo's Varanasi-Mumbai Flight Booked For Misbehaving With Cabin Crew