Drunk Driver Kills One, Injures Three In Bilaspur

The driver, identified as Pranay Juneja, was caught by Torwa police. Medical officials have confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Bilaspur accident
Car ran over four people. (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 8, 2025 at 4:11 PM IST

Bilaspur/Dhamtari: A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh as reckless driving under the influence of alcohol led to chaos and casualties in two districts. In Bilaspur’s Torwa police station area, a speeding car ran over four people. One young man died on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries. The accused driver, identified as Pranay Juneja, was caught immediately by Torwa police. Medical officials have confirmed that he was drunk at the time of the accident. The injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital under the close watch of a team of doctors.

The incident occurred in the Dheka Lalkhadan area, where the driver lost control and ploughed into pedestrians. Police have seized the vehicle involved and continue to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, in a separate but equally disturbing incident in Dhamtari, youths driving at high speed deliberately rammed their car into puja shops located within the Vindhyavasini temple complex. Though no injuries were reported, the incident triggered panic among devotees and shopkeepers. The temple area, usually crowded until late evening, was thrown into disarray.

Police are examining CCTV footage and have managed to recover the vehicle involved in the temple crash. Efforts are on to track down and apprehend all individuals involved.

