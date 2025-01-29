Drunk Dialing Lands Telangana Man In Jail: 4-Day Sentence For Misusing Dial 100

Nizamabad: A man from Velpur Mandal in Nizamabad district was sentenced to four days in prison for repeatedly misusing the emergency helpline number, Dial 100, under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, 37-year-old Puli Sachin made seven calls to Dial 100 between 10.30 PM and midnight on Monday, causing unnecessary disruption. Each time he called, Sachin refused to provide any details and wasted valuable police time. Frustrated with the misuse, officials traced his location based on his phone number and took him into custody the next morning.

The Armor Second Class Magistrate sentenced Sachin to four days in prison for his actions. Police officials condemned such misuse of the emergency helpline, emphasising that DDial 100 is a critical link between victims and the police.

"Dial 100 is designed to assist those in genuine emergencies. Misusing it wastes resources and delays help for those truly in need," said a senior officer. Authorities urged the public to use the helpline responsibly and warned that those who abuse the service or make fake calls will face legal consequences.

Incidents of pranks or unnecessary calls to emergency numbers are becoming increasingly common, the officer revealed. He said that such calls force the officials to divert resources to false alarms, impacting their ability to respond promptly to genuine cases.

The police have reaffirmed their commitment to responding effectively to emergencies and advised the public to cooperate by avoiding frivolous calls. "Any misuse of Dial 100 will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against offenders," an official warned.